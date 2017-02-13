For the past 146 years, the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus has been a tradition for families on Long Island and around the U.S.

From elephants to the flying trapeze act and dancing bears, there are more than a century of collective memories to share.

With its final eight-day run coming to the new Nassau Coliseum in May, we want to see your memorable moments from the The Greatest Show on Earth.

Whether you've posed with performers, taken a close-up of your favorite animal, gotten cotton-candy messy, had your face painted or documented another treasured experience, submit your photos here, and they might be published in Newsday and/or on Newsday.com.