For the past 146 years, the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus has been a tradition for families on Long Island and around the U.S.
From elephants to the flying trapeze act and dancing bears, there are more than a century of collective memories to share.
With its final eight-day run coming to the new Nassau Coliseum in May, we want to see your memorable moments from the The Greatest Show on Earth.
Whether you've posed with performers, taken a close-up of your favorite animal, gotten cotton-candy messy, had your face painted or documented another treasured experience, submit your photos here, and they might be published in Newsday and/or on Newsday.com.
