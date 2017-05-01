A jammed finger is typically a sprain to the joint or knuckle of the finger. There may also be a small fracture or dislocation of the joint.
The injury can be extremely painful, and the joint usually becomes swollen.
To treat a jammed finger:
- Ice the finger with a cold pack for 15 minutes. Placing your finger in ice water works, too.
- Elevate your hand to reduce swelling.
To protect the finger during use:
- Buddy tape the injured finger to an adjacent finger. Use a self-adhesive wrap to tape above and below the finger joint — for example, index finger to middle finger or ring finger to small finger.
Seek medical care if:
- Your finger appears deformed.
- You cannot straighten your finger.
- The area becomes hot and inflamed and you develop a fever.
- Swelling and pain becomes significant or persistent.
- The finger becomes numb and turns white or pale, less pink.
Children require medical care because damage to the growth plate of a finger bone can lead to long-term deformity.
