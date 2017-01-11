Jessica Damiano Jessica Damiano is a master gardener and journalist with more than 25 years experience in radio, television, print email twitter

DEAR JESSICA: What do I do with my paperwhite Narcissus after it has bloomed? Can I plant it in the garden outdoors or in a pot indoors? I received one for Christmas in a glass container with all the roots showing. I watched it bud and then bloom and enjoyed every moment of it. It has now stopped blooming and is browning up. I hate to just throw it out; it has been so lovely. What do I do next?

— Joan Rebholz,

Copiague

DEAR JOAN: Your beautifully blooming holiday Narcissus was a one-shot deal. So alas, your next step would be to throw it out. Sorry.

DEAR JESSICA: I own a gardenia plant that is about a year and a half old. It has grown very large, has lots of shoots and appears very healthy, even though I don’t get blossoms. How do I know whether it needs cutting back or repotting, or something else in order for it to blossom?

— Ruth Sussman,

via email

DEAR RUTH: Gardenias are beautiful plants best known for their dark, glossy foliage and sweetly perfumed blooms, so I can understand your disappointment in getting only half the package you signed up for. The problem with gardenias is that although they often are in full bloom when they arrive, getting them to rebloom can be a trick. To increase the chances of flowering, certain conditions must be met.

The plants must be kept between 65 and 70 degrees during the day and between 60 and 62 degrees overnight. Flowers will not form — and any existing buds will drop — if temperatures veer outside this range. This can be difficult to maintain in the home, especially if you like the room toasty at night, like I do.

In addition, these plants require humidity. They do well in bathrooms, where daily showers add moisture to the air. But if you actually want to enjoy it when you’re not in the shower, you can place pots on shallow trays that contain pebbles and water or run a humidifier.

Keep the soil evenly moist, never letting it dry out completely, but don’t let it get soggy.

Gardenias should be placed in bright-but-indirect light, like near a sunny window but off to the side a bit. Fertilize every two weeks with a product intended for acid-loving plants, following package directions precisely. And, finally, make it a name tag that reads, “Hello! My name is Goldilocks.”

DEAR JESSICA: I purchased several boxes of bulbs in the fall, anticipating planting them at my new home in East Northport. However, we are waiting three months in contract, and the seller has now informed me he will not let me plant them on the property until we close. My dilemma: Can I put them in the ground as late as March? I know the 100 crocus bulbs, plus peonies, will not bloom this year, but I spent about $500 and they are languishing in a cool spot on my windowsill that doesn’t get sun.

— Elaine Rosselli,

Brooklyn

DEAR ELAINE: Spring flowering bulbs are planted in autumn because they require a winter chilling period to bloom. This period typically should be between 12 and 14 weeks long, and temperatures should remain below 40 degrees for the duration.

Bulbs are different from seeds in that they contain a flower, plant and all the energy (food) they need within them. So, unlike seeds, they need to be kept alive. If they dry out, or get moldy or mushy, they’ll die, so keeping them on your windowsill won’t cut it.

Your best bet would be to plant the crocuses in peat moss or potting mix (or a combination of the two) in plastic pots, and set the pots in a spot with temperatures that will remain below 40 degrees but never dip below 32. When planted at the proper depth in garden soil, bulbs will not freeze, even when temperatures drop below freezing. But when planted in pots, which don’t offer enough soil for proper insulation, the bulbs will freeze and die. So store the pots in an unheated basement or garage that meets those requirements.

It would be easiest to store the peony roots in large cardboard boxes that have been lined with plastic (large trash bags work well). Fill the boxes with moistened peat moss and “plant” the roots, taking care to ensure they don’t touch one another. Bury them completely in the peat moss, then place boxes in the garage or unheated cellar with your crocuses. There are no guarantees, of course, but this is your only option right now.

Plant bulbs, including some surrounding container soil to avoid disturbing roots, outdoors after the danger of frost has passed, around mid-May, and hope for the best.

Good luck.