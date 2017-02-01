Marge Perry Marge Perry, Newsday's weekly 3 Simple columnist, also writes, broadcasts, teaches and speaks about cooking, food and nutrition. In her long-standing capacity as a Newsday columnist, Contributing Editor for Cooking Light, author of the blog A Sweet and Savory Life, restaurant critic, recent columnist for several leading magazines (Better Homes & Gardens, Prevention); regular contributor to many magazines, (including Self, More, Coastal Living, and Relish) and frequent guest on television and radio, Perry is an accessible and authoritative guide for anyone who cooks, eats and travels. In addition to Dinner Tonight, the cookbook based on her daily Newsday column, Ms. Perry has contributed recipes and text to nearly 20 other food and nutrition books. Her articles have been syndicated internationally in magazines and books, and her recipes have appeared on the Television Food Network and numerous television news segments. Perry teaches cooking and food writing at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City, food writing at mediabistro.com, and is a guest lecturer at the culinary management graduate school at New York University. Her extensive involvement with the food industry ranges from writing and reporting about cooking and nutrition, chefs, restaurants, growers, producers and manufacturers; restaurant reviewing; menu consulting; consumer trend analysis; and volunteering to bring food and cooking/nutrition know-how to those in need. She is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Libby Hillman Award for Culinary Excellence and the Food Writers’ Symposium scholarship and the Association of Food Journalists Award for Best Food Essay for an ode to her mother and strawberry-frosted cupcakes. Show More email

ROSEMARY ROAST PORK, SQUASH AND RED ONIONS

1⁄2 teaspoon country Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 tablespoon fresh rosemary, chopped

2 pork tenderloins (about 2 1⁄4 pounds)

1 teaspoon salt, divided

1⁄4 teaspoon black pepper, divided

4 cups cubed peeled butternut squash (20 ounces)

1 medium red onion, cut in thin wedges

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Coat a baking sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Combine the mustard, 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and the rosemary in a large bowl. Toss the tenderloins, one at a time, until they are well-coated. Season all over with 1⁄2 teaspoon of the salt and 1⁄8 teaspoon of the pepper and place on the prepared sheet pan about 2 inches apart.

3. Add the squash and onion to the bowl with the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil and toss well. Add the remaining 1⁄2 teaspoon of the salt and 1⁄8 teaspoon of the pepper; toss well. Place on the pan all around the pork.

4. Roast in the center of the oven until the thickest part of the pork registers 140 degrees, about 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and let stand 5 minutes before cutting across in 1⁄3-inch thick slices. Makes 5 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 319 calories, 40 g protein, 16 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 11 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 566 mg sodium

TIP: Slice only as much pork as you will eat in one night: unsliced, the leftovers will remain juicier.

CHICKEN WITH POTATOES AND BRUSSELS SPROUTS

1 (1-pint) container Brussels sprouts (about 1 pound)

1 pound baby potatoes, halved

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1⁄4 teaspoon plus 1⁄2 teaspoon salt, divided

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs

1⁄2 teaspoon dried thyme

1⁄8 teaspoon black pepper

1⁄2 cup low-sodium chicken broth

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1. Cut the Brussels sprouts in half and toss with the potatoes, 1 tablespoon of the oil, and 1⁄2 teaspoon of the salt.

2. Season the chicken with the remaining 1⁄2 teaspoon of the salt, thyme and black pepper.

3. Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add the chicken, smooth (skinned) side facing down and cook until well-browned on the undersides, about 6 minutes. Turn and add the potatoes to the pan and cook until the chicken is again browned on the undersides, another 6 to 7 minutes. Add the broth and lemon juice and stir to scrape up any bits on the bottom of the pan around the chicken; add the Brussels sprouts and cook until the chicken is cooked to an internal temperature of 170 to 175 degrees and the potatoes are tender, about another 15 minutes. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 353 calories, 27 g protein, 30 g carbohydrates, 6 g fiber, 15 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 570 mg sodium

ORANGE BEEF AND BROCCOLI

1 cup dry instant brown rice

1 teaspoon orange zest

1⁄2 cup fresh orange juice

2 tablespoons oyster sauce

2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon sherry

1 tablespoon minced ginger

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1 teaspoon sriracha (or to taste)

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 pound top round (London broil), cut in 1⁄4-inch wide strips

3 cups broccoli florets

1. Make the rice according to package directions.

2. Combine the orange zest, orange juice, oyster sauce, soy sauce, sherry, ginger, garlic, cornstarch and sriracha; stir until well combined.

3. Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high. Add the beef and cook, stirring, until it just loses its pinkness, about 2 to 3 minutes. Add the broccoli and cook, stirring, until it is bright green, about 2 to 3 minutes.

4. Stir in the liquid mixture and cook, stirring often, until the sauce is thickened and glossy and coats the beef and broccoli, about 2 minutes. Serve over the rice. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 389 calories, 30 g protein, 45 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 9 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 627 mg sodium

TIP: Freeze the meat 15 to 20 minutes to make slicing easier