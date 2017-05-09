Marge Perry Marge Perry, Newsday's weekly 3 Simple columnist, also writes, broadcasts, teaches and speaks about cooking, food and nutrition. In her long-standing capacity as a Newsday columnist, Contributing Editor for Cooking Light, author of the blog A Sweet and Savory Life, restaurant critic, recent columnist for several leading magazines (Better Homes & Gardens, Prevention); regular contributor to many magazines, (including Self, More, Coastal Living, and Relish) and frequent guest on television and radio, Perry is an accessible and authoritative guide for anyone who cooks, eats and travels. In addition to Dinner Tonight, the cookbook based on her daily Newsday column, Ms. Perry has contributed recipes and text to nearly 20 other food and nutrition books. Her articles have been syndicated internationally in magazines and books, and her recipes have appeared on the Television Food Network and numerous television news segments. Perry teaches cooking and food writing at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City, food writing at mediabistro.com, and is a guest lecturer at the culinary management graduate school at New York University. Her extensive involvement with the food industry ranges from writing and reporting about cooking and nutrition, chefs, restaurants, growers, producers and manufacturers; restaurant reviewing; menu consulting; consumer trend analysis; and volunteering to bring food and cooking/nutrition know-how to those in need. She is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Libby Hillman Award for Culinary Excellence and the Food Writers’ Symposium scholarship and the Association of Food Journalists Award for Best Food Essay for an ode to her mother and strawberry-frosted cupcakes. Show More email

AVOCADO-EGG TOAST CUPS

8 large slices whole-grain bread

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1 avocado

1⁄4 teaspoon salt

8 large eggs

3 tablespoons crumbled feta

1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Coat the inside of 8 muffin cups with cooking spray.

2. Press the bread slices down with the palm of your hand to make them as thin as possible. Cut the bread into circles with a 4-inch biscuit cutter. Use a sharp knife to make a slit in each round that extends from the center to the edge, like the hand of a clock. Brush both sides of the rounds with the butter.

3. Fit each round into one of the sprayed muffin cups, pushing the bread down to line the sides and bottom of the cup and overlapping the bread to form the cup.

4. Mash the avocado with a fork; add the salt and mix thoroughly. Spoon avocado into each bread cup and spread it to line the walls. (Leave only a thin layer, at most, on the bottom, to make room for the egg). Crack an egg into each bread cup and bake for 20 minutes. Remove from the oven, sprinkle with the feta and return to the oven for 1 minute. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 350 calories, 12 g protein, 43 g carbohydrates, 7 g fiber, 17 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 614 mg sodium

TIP: If the egg overflows out of the cup, scoop it back in with a spoon or wipe off the excess.

------

BISTRO SALAD WITH BACON VINAIGRETTE AND POACHED EGG

6 slices center-cut bacon

1⁄4 cup chopped shallots

4 teaspoons white-wine vinegar

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1⁄4 teaspoon sea salt

1⁄4 teaspoon ground black pepper

8 cups arugula (or other salad greens)

2 tablespoons white vinegar

4 large eggs

1. Cook the bacon in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until crisp, 6 to 7 minutes; transfer to a plate lined with paper towel and crumble when cool.

2. Pour off all but 1 tablespoon bacon fat from the skillet; add the shallots to the pan and cook until they just begin to soften, 1 minute. Remove from the heat and whisk in the white-wine vinegar, mustard, oil, salt and pepper.

3. Combine the bacon and salad greens in a large bowl and toss with the warm vinaigrette. Divide among 4 plates.

4. Meanwhile, bring 2 inches of water to a very gentle simmer in a large skillet over medium-low heat and add the white vinegar. Crack an egg into a small cup and gently pour into the water; repeat with the remaining eggs. Cook, occasionally spooning hot water over the top of the eggs, and gently pushing the whites of the eggs in toward the yolks, until the whites are firm and the yolks still soft, about 2 to 3 minutes. Lift the eggs out with a slotted spoon and place 1 on top of each salad. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 305 calories, 14 g protein, 21 g carbohydrates, 19 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 622 mg sodium

------

SOUFFLÉ OMELETS WITH ASPARAGUS AND GOAT CHEESE

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 medium onion, chopped (about 1 cup)

1 bunch asparagus, trimmed and cut in 1-inch lengths

8 large eggs, separated

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1⁄8 teaspoon black pepper

4 ounces soft goat cheese, cut in thin rounds

2 tablespoons chopped basil

1. Preheat the oven to 200 degrees. Coat a baking sheet pan with cooking spray or line with parchment.

2. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat; add the onion and cook, stirring, 3 to 4 minutes until somewhat softened; add the asparagus and cook, stirring, until it is bright green and crisp tender, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and wipe out the skillet.

3. Whisk the egg yolks, salt and pepper, until the yolks are thick and light yellow. In a separate bowl, beat the whites with an electric mixer until they just hold stiff peaks. Gently fold the yolks into the whites.

4. Brush the pan lightly with a little of the remaining oil, place over medium heat and add about one-quarter of the egg mixture. Smooth the top and cook until the bottom is lightly browned and the top just begins to bubble, about 3 minutes.

5. Use a large spatula to flip the egg over. Place rounds of goat cheese on one-half of the egg and top with one-quarter of the asparagus; sprinkle with one-quarter of the basil.

6. Fold the omelet over the filling and cook until the egg is set and the cheese begins to melt, about 2 minutes. Slide onto the prepared baking sheet pan. Place in the warm oven and repeat 3 more times, keeping the omelets warm in the oven. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 318 calories, 21 g protein, 9 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 22 g fat, 8 g saturated fat, 565 mg sodium