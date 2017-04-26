Marge Perry Marge Perry, Newsday's weekly 3 Simple columnist, also writes, broadcasts, teaches and speaks about cooking, food and nutrition. In her long-standing capacity as a Newsday columnist, Contributing Editor for Cooking Light, author of the blog A Sweet and Savory Life, restaurant critic, recent columnist for several leading magazines (Better Homes & Gardens, Prevention); regular contributor to many magazines, (including Self, More, Coastal Living, and Relish) and frequent guest on television and radio, Perry is an accessible and authoritative guide for anyone who cooks, eats and travels. In addition to Dinner Tonight, the cookbook based on her daily Newsday column, Ms. Perry has contributed recipes and text to nearly 20 other food and nutrition books. Her articles have been syndicated internationally in magazines and books, and her recipes have appeared on the Television Food Network and numerous television news segments. Perry teaches cooking and food writing at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City, food writing at mediabistro.com, and is a guest lecturer at the culinary management graduate school at New York University. Her extensive involvement with the food industry ranges from writing and reporting about cooking and nutrition, chefs, restaurants, growers, producers and manufacturers; restaurant reviewing; menu consulting; consumer trend analysis; and volunteering to bring food and cooking/nutrition know-how to those in need. She is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Libby Hillman Award for Culinary Excellence and the Food Writers’ Symposium scholarship and the Association of Food Journalists Award for Best Food Essay for an ode to her mother and strawberry-frosted cupcakes. Show More email

ROASTED SHRIMP, POTATO AND BROCCOLI

1 pound russet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1 1⁄2-inch pieces

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

3⁄4 teaspoon salt, divided

1⁄2 teaspoon ground black pepper, divided

5 cups broccoli florets

1 pound peeled and deveined large shrimp (21-25 a pound)

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1⁄4 cup crumbled feta cheese

1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Coat a large baking sheet with cooking spray.

2. Combine the potatoes with 1 tablespoon of the oil, 1⁄4 teaspoon salt and 1⁄4 teaspoon pepper in a bowl. Arrange on baking sheet in a single layer; roast 15 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, toss the broccoli with 1 tablespoon of oil, 1⁄4 teaspoon salt and 1⁄8 teaspoon pepper in a bowl. Remove the sheet pan from the oven, turn the potatoes then move them to one side of the pan. Add the broccoli and roast 15 minutes.

4. Toss the shrimp with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, garlic, lemon juice, oregano and remaining 1⁄4 teaspoon salt and 1⁄8 teaspoon pepper. Add to baking sheet and roast until pink and cooked through, 6 to 8 minutes. Remove from the oven and sprinkle with feta cheese. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 299 calories, 29 g protein, 26 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 10 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 687 mg sodium

TIP: Be sure to leave room between the potatoes so they roast and do not steam.

------

HERBED SNAPPER WITH TZATZIKI

1 1⁄2 pounds snapper fillet

1 cup grated cucumber, squeezed dry

1 (5.3-ounce) container fat-free Greek yogurt

1 teaspoon plus 1 tablespoon lemon juice, divided

3⁄4 teaspoon salt, divided

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 tablespoon fresh thyme, chopped

1 tablespoon fresh oregano, chopped

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Coat a baking sheet pan with cooking spray; lay the fish fillets in the pan.

2. Make the tzatziki: Combine the cucumber, yogurt, 1 teaspoon of lemon juice, 1⁄4 teaspoon of the salt and 1 tablespoon of the oil in a bowl and set aside.

3. Whisk the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil, remaining 1⁄2 teaspoon salt, thyme, oregano, remaining 1 tablespoon of the lemon juice and lemon zest together and brush over the top of the fish. Roast until the center of the fish pulls apart with little resistance and when the center is no longer translucent when you peek inside, about 11 to 13 minutes depending on the thickness of the fillets. Serve with the tzatziki. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 252 calories, 38 g protein, 3 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 9 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 527 mg sodium

------

GREEK LAMB CHOPS

2 cloves garlic, minced

1⁄2 teaspoon dried rosemary

1⁄4 teaspoon dried thyme

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1⁄8 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

8 (4-ounce) lean bone-in rib lamb chops

1. Coat a large baking sheet pan with cooking spray. Heat the broiler or grill.

2. Combine the garlic, rosemary, thyme, salt, pepper and olive oil in a small bowl; spread evenly over the lamb chops. Grill or broil 4 to 5 minutes on each side, or to desired degree of doneness. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 286 calories, 30 g protein, 1 g carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 17 g fat, 7 g saturated fat, 390 mg sodium