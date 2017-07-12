Marge Perry Marge Perry, Newsday's weekly 3 Simple columnist, also writes, broadcasts, teaches and speaks about cooking, food and nutrition. In her long-standing capacity as a Newsday columnist, Contributing Editor for Cooking Light, author of the blog A Sweet and Savory Life, restaurant critic, recent columnist for several leading magazines (Better Homes & Gardens, Prevention); regular contributor to many magazines, (including Self, More, Coastal Living, and Relish) and frequent guest on television and radio, Perry is an accessible and authoritative guide for anyone who cooks, eats and travels. In addition to Dinner Tonight, the cookbook based on her daily Newsday column, Ms. Perry has contributed recipes and text to nearly 20 other food and nutrition books. Her articles have been syndicated internationally in magazines and books, and her recipes have appeared on the Television Food Network and numerous television news segments. Perry teaches cooking and food writing at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City, food writing at mediabistro.com, and is a guest lecturer at the culinary management graduate school at New York University. Her extensive involvement with the food industry ranges from writing and reporting about cooking and nutrition, chefs, restaurants, growers, producers and manufacturers; restaurant reviewing; menu consulting; consumer trend analysis; and volunteering to bring food and cooking/nutrition know-how to those in need. She is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Libby Hillman Award for Culinary Excellence and the Food Writers’ Symposium scholarship and the Association of Food Journalists Award for Best Food Essay for an ode to her mother and strawberry-frosted cupcakes. Show More email

GRILLED ORANGE-DIJON TROUT

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

1 teaspoon chopped fresh oregano

1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1⁄8 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1⁄2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 large oranges

4 (6-ounce) trout fillets

1. Prepare the grill for direct-heat, medium-high (400-degree) cooking.

2. Combine the parsley, oregano, thyme, salt, pepper, olive oil and mustard in a small bowl.

3. Cut 1 1⁄2 oranges (unpeeled) across (parallel to the equator) into 8 slices and set aside. Squeeze 2 tablespoons of juice from the remaining orange half and add to the herb mixture. Brush about half of it over both sides of the fish fillets.

4. Place 2 orange slices on the grill about 2 to 3 inches apart; place a trout fillet on top with the skin side facing up. Repeat with the remaining oranges and filets. Grill 4 minutes; turn and brush the flesh side with the remaining orange-herb mixture and grill until the fish is cooked through, about another 4 minutes. Slide 2 spatulas under the oranges to lift each piece of fish off the grill on top of the oranges. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 345 calories, 36 g protein, 9 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 18 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 394 mg sodium

GRILLED TILAPIA TACOS

1⁄2 plus 1⁄4 teaspoon salt, divided

1⁄2 teaspoon ground cumin

1⁄8 teaspoon black pepper

4 (4-ounce) tilapia fillets

2 limes, each cut across into 4 slices

1 avocado, diced

2 plum tomatoes, diced

1⁄4 cup chopped red onion

1⁄4 cup cilantro, chopped

1 jalapeño pepper, finely minced

1 tablespoon lime juice

4 (8-inch) flour tortillas

4 tablespoons light sour cream

1. Prepare the grill for direct-heat, medium-high (400-degree) cooking.

2. Combine 1⁄2 teaspoon of the salt, cumin and black pepper; sprinkle over both sides of the fish.

3. Place the lime slices on the grill in pairs, with the slices about 2 to 3 inches apart. Place 1 piece of fish on top of each pair. Grill until the fish easily flakes and is no longer translucent in the center, about 7 to 8 minutes. Slide 2 spatulas under each pair of limes and remove from the grill with the fish on top.

4. While the fish grills, make the topping: combine the remaining 1⁄4 teaspoon salt, avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, jalapeño, and lime juice.

5. Warm the tortillas briefly on the grill. Place a piece of fish and one-fourth of the avocado mixture on each tortilla, top with 1 tablespoon of the sour cream, fold and serve. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 378 calories, 29 g protein, 36 g carbohydrates, 6 g fiber, 14 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 811 mg sodium

GRILLED LEMON COD

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon parsley, chopped

1 tablespoon dill, chopped

1⁄4 teaspoon dried oregano

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1⁄8 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 lemons, each cut in 4 slices

4 (6-ounce) pieces cod fillet

1 tablespoon capers

1. Prepare the grill for direct-heat, medium-high (400-degree) cooking.

2. Combine the lemon juice, parsley, dill, oregano, salt and pepper; whisk in the olive oil. Brush over both surfaces of the fish.

3. Place the lime slices on the grill in pairs; place a piece of cod over each pair. Grill until the fish flakes easily with a fork, about 8 to 9 minutes. Slide 2 spatulas under each pair of the lemon slices and remove the fish from the grill on top of the lemon. Just before serving, sprinkle with the capers. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 193 calories, 27 g protein, 3 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 8 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 435 mg sodium