Marge Perry

CHIPOTLE AND BROWN SUGAR RUBBED LONDON BROIL

2 teaspoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1⁄2 teaspoon garlic powder

1⁄2 teaspoon ground chipotle chili pepper powder

2-pound London broil (aka top round steak), about 2 inches thick

1. Preheat the broiler. Coat a shallow ribbed baking sheet or broiler pan with cooking spray.

2. Combine the sugar, salt, cumin, garlic powder and chipotle chili powder; pat the mixture on the entire top and bottom surfaces of the meat.

3. Broil 8-9 minutes, until lightly browned; turn and broil until a meat thermometer registers 125 degrees for medium-rare, about another 8-9 minutes. Remove from the oven and let stand 5-10 minutes before slicing thinly across the grain. Makes 6 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 248 calories, 33 g protein, 2 g carbohydrates, no fiber, 11 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 433 mg sodium

------

GINGER-HOISIN GLAZED FLANK STEAK

3 tablespoons hoisin

1 tablespoon minced ginger

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce

2-pound flank steak

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1⁄4 teaspoon black pepper

1. Preheat the broiler. Coat a shallow rimmed sheet or broiler pan with cooking spray.

2. Combine the hoisin, ginger, honey and soy sauce in a bowl.

3. Season the steak with the salt and pepper, place on the pan and broil 4 minutes per side. Remove from the oven and brush the top with the glaze; broil 2-3 minutes until the glaze is set and bubbly. Turn the steak over, brush with the remaining glaze and cook until the meat reaches an internal temperature of 125 degrees for medium-rare. Remove from oven and allow to stand 5-10 minutes before slicing thinly across the grain. Makes 6 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 240 calories, 31 g protein, 7 g carbohydrates, no fiber, 9 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 449 mg sodium

------

FILET MIGNON WITH PORT SAUCE

4 6-ounce filet mignon steaks

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1⁄8 teaspoon black pepper

1⁄2 teaspoon dried thyme

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 shallot, finely chopped

1⁄2 cup port wine

1⁄2 cup low-sodium beef broth

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1. Season the steak with the salt, pepper and thyme. Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add the steaks and cook until well-browned on the underside, about 3-4 minutes. Turn and cook until a meat thermometer registers 125 degrees for medium-rare, about another 3-4 minutes. Transfer to a plate and drape with foil to keep warm.

2. Add the shallot to the pan and stir; add the port and cook, stirring, until it is thick and nearly evaporated, about 1-2 minutes. Stir in the broth and cook another 1-2 minutes until reduced to about 1⁄3 cup. Stir in the mustard and remove from heat. Spoon over the steaks to serve. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 325 calories, 35 g protein, 5 g carbohydrates, no fiber, 14 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 438 mg sodium