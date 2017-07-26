Marge Perry Marge Perry, Newsday's weekly 3 Simple columnist, also writes, broadcasts, teaches and speaks about cooking, food and nutrition. In her long-standing capacity as a Newsday columnist, Contributing Editor for Cooking Light, author of the blog A Sweet and Savory Life, restaurant critic, recent columnist for several leading magazines (Better Homes & Gardens, Prevention); regular contributor to many magazines, (including Self, More, Coastal Living, and Relish) and frequent guest on television and radio, Perry is an accessible and authoritative guide for anyone who cooks, eats and travels. In addition to Dinner Tonight, the cookbook based on her daily Newsday column, Ms. Perry has contributed recipes and text to nearly 20 other food and nutrition books. Her articles have been syndicated internationally in magazines and books, and her recipes have appeared on the Television Food Network and numerous television news segments. Perry teaches cooking and food writing at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City, food writing at mediabistro.com, and is a guest lecturer at the culinary management graduate school at New York University. Her extensive involvement with the food industry ranges from writing and reporting about cooking and nutrition, chefs, restaurants, growers, producers and manufacturers; restaurant reviewing; menu consulting; consumer trend analysis; and volunteering to bring food and cooking/nutrition know-how to those in need. She is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Libby Hillman Award for Culinary Excellence and the Food Writers’ Symposium scholarship and the Association of Food Journalists Award for Best Food Essay for an ode to her mother and strawberry-frosted cupcakes. Show More email

GRILLED POUNDCAKE WITH BERRY SAUCE

16 ounces strawberries, hulled and halved, divided

12 ounces blackberries, divided

1 pint blueberries, divided

3 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1⁄2 teaspoon lemon zest

2 teaspoons cornstarch dissolved in 2 teaspoons water

1 tablespoon melted butter

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 (16-ounce) poundcake, cut in 1⁄2-inch slices

2 tablespoons chopped mint

1. Prepare the grill for direct-heat cooking.

2. Combine 1 1⁄2 cups of the strawberries, 1 1⁄2 cups of the blackberries, 1 cup blueberries, sugar, lemon juice, lemon zest and 1⁄4 cup water in a small saucepan and cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the berries are softened, about 5 minutes. Mash lightly with a spoon. Stir in the cornstarch mixture and boil, stirring occasionally, until the mixture is thickened, about 2 to 3 minutes.

3. Combine the butter and canola in a small bowl and brush 1 side of each cake slice lightly with the mixture. Place the cake on the grill brushed-side down and cook 1 minute until it is lightly toasted and marked; flip and cook 1 more minute.

4. Stir the mint and remaining berries into the sauce, and serve spooned over the cake. Make 16 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 173 calories, 2 g protein, 23 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 9 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 83 mg sodium

------

SUMMER BERRY CLAFOUTI

The clafouti sinks as it cools — and tastes just as good when it does.

2 cups strawberries, hulled and halved

1 cup blackberries or blueberries

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1 cup (1-percent) milk

3 large eggs

2 tablespoons melted butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1⁄2 cup all-purpose flour

1⁄3 cup granulated sugar

Confectioners’ sugar (for dusting)

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Coat a deep 9-inch pie plate with cooking spray.

2. Toss the strawberries, blackberries or blueberries with the cornstarch and place on the bottom of the pie plate.

3. Combine the milk, eggs, melted butter, vanilla, flour and sugar in the blender and puree until smooth. Pour over the fruit and place in the center of the oven. Bake until golden and puffed, 40 to 45 minutes. Remove from the oven, dust with the confectioners’ sugar and serve warm. Makes 6 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 204 calories, 6 g protein, 29 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 7 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 59 mg sodium

------

STRAWBERRY-BASIL SORBET

16 ounces strawberries, hulled

1⁄2 cup strawberry preserves

1⁄4 cup chopped basil

1 teaspoon lime juice

1⁄4 cup water

1. Combine the strawberries, preserves and basil in a food processor and puree until smooth. Add the lime juice and water and puree. Transfer to a shallow baking dish, cover and freeze until firm, about 3 hours.

2. Use a fork to break up the mixture into chunks and return to the food processor; blend until smooth. Freeze.

3. To serve, allow the sorbet to soften for about 10 to 15 minutes in the refrigerator. Makes 6 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 90 calories, 1 g protein, 23 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 0 fat, 1 mg sodium