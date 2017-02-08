Marge Perry, Newsday's weekly 3 Simple columnist, also writes, broadcasts, teaches and speaks about cooking, food and nutrition. Show More
RUBY GRAPEFRUIT, FENNEL AND AVOCADO SALAD
1 ruby grapefruit, peeled and cut in thin slices
1⁄2 bulb fennel, cut in thin slices
1⁄2 avocado, cut in thin slices
1⁄2 small red onion, thinly sliced
1⁄4 teaspoon country-style Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1⁄8 to 1⁄4 teaspoon salt
1. Place the grapefruit, fennel, avocado and onion slices on a plate.
2. Whisk the mustard and olive oil; drizzle over the salad. Sprinkle with salt to taste. Makes 2 servings.
Nutritional analysis for each serving: 210 calories, 3 g protein, 22 g carbohydrates, 7 g fiber, 15 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 341 mg sodium
TIP: The salad may be prepared up to 30 minutes before serving; much longer than that and the avocado may begin to brown.
LAMB CHOPS WITH BALSAMIC RED WINE SAUCE
6 (4-ounce) loin lamb chops
1⁄2 teaspoon salt
1⁄8 teaspoon black pepper
1 tablespoon olive oil
3 shallots, chopped (about 3⁄4 cup)
2 cloves garlic, minced
1⁄4 cup red wine
1⁄3 cup lower-sodium beef broth
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
1. Season the lamb chops with the salt and pepper. Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high; add the lamb and cook until the undersides are browned, about 4 minutes. Turn and cook another 3 to 4 minutes (for medium-rare) or to desired degree of doneness. Transfer the lamb to a plate and drape loosely to keep warm.
2. Add the shallots and garlic to the skillet and cook, stirring, 3 to 4 minutes until softened. Add the wine and bring to a boil; cook until the liquid is nearly evaporated, about 3 minutes. Stir in the broth and balsamic, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the liquid is somewhat thickened and reduced, about 2 to 3 minutes. Serve spooned over the lamb. Makes 2 servings.
Nutritional analysis for each serving: 425 calories, 41 g protein, 14 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 20 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 723 mg sodium
ROSEMARY-ROASTED BABY YUKON GOLD POTATOES
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1⁄4 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon fresh rosemary, chopped
3⁄4 pound baby Yukon Gold potatoes, cut in half
1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray.
2. Combine the olive oil, salt and rosemary in a bowl; toss with the potatoes until they are thoroughly coated. Place the potatoes in a single layer in the pan and roast, turning once about halfway through, until they are tender when pierced with a fork, a total of about 18 to 20 minutes. Makes 2 servings.
Nutritional analysis for each serving: 184 calories, 3 g protein, 31 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 7 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 344 mg sodium
