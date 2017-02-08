Marge Perry Marge Perry, Newsday's weekly 3 Simple columnist, also writes, broadcasts, teaches and speaks about cooking, food and nutrition. In her long-standing capacity as a Newsday columnist, Contributing Editor for Cooking Light, author of the blog A Sweet and Savory Life, restaurant critic, recent columnist for several leading magazines (Better Homes & Gardens, Prevention); regular contributor to many magazines, (including Self, More, Coastal Living, and Relish) and frequent guest on television and radio, Perry is an accessible and authoritative guide for anyone who cooks, eats and travels. In addition to Dinner Tonight, the cookbook based on her daily Newsday column, Ms. Perry has contributed recipes and text to nearly 20 other food and nutrition books. Her articles have been syndicated internationally in magazines and books, and her recipes have appeared on the Television Food Network and numerous television news segments. Perry teaches cooking and food writing at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City, food writing at mediabistro.com, and is a guest lecturer at the culinary management graduate school at New York University. Her extensive involvement with the food industry ranges from writing and reporting about cooking and nutrition, chefs, restaurants, growers, producers and manufacturers; restaurant reviewing; menu consulting; consumer trend analysis; and volunteering to bring food and cooking/nutrition know-how to those in need. She is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Libby Hillman Award for Culinary Excellence and the Food Writers’ Symposium scholarship and the Association of Food Journalists Award for Best Food Essay for an ode to her mother and strawberry-frosted cupcakes. Show More email

RUBY GRAPEFRUIT, FENNEL AND AVOCADO SALAD

1 ruby grapefruit, peeled and cut in thin slices

1⁄2 bulb fennel, cut in thin slices

1⁄2 avocado, cut in thin slices

1⁄2 small red onion, thinly sliced

1⁄4 teaspoon country-style Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

advertisement | advertise on newsday

1⁄8 to 1⁄4 teaspoon salt

1. Place the grapefruit, fennel, avocado and onion slices on a plate.

2. Whisk the mustard and olive oil; drizzle over the salad. Sprinkle with salt to taste. Makes 2 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 210 calories, 3 g protein, 22 g carbohydrates, 7 g fiber, 15 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 341 mg sodium

TIP: The salad may be prepared up to 30 minutes before serving; much longer than that and the avocado may begin to brown.

------

LAMB CHOPS WITH BALSAMIC RED WINE SAUCE

6 (4-ounce) loin lamb chops

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

advertisement | advertise on newsday

1⁄8 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 shallots, chopped (about 3⁄4 cup)

2 cloves garlic, minced

1⁄4 cup red wine

advertisement | advertise on newsday

1⁄3 cup lower-sodium beef broth

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1. Season the lamb chops with the salt and pepper. Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high; add the lamb and cook until the undersides are browned, about 4 minutes. Turn and cook another 3 to 4 minutes (for medium-rare) or to desired degree of doneness. Transfer the lamb to a plate and drape loosely to keep warm.

2. Add the shallots and garlic to the skillet and cook, stirring, 3 to 4 minutes until softened. Add the wine and bring to a boil; cook until the liquid is nearly evaporated, about 3 minutes. Stir in the broth and balsamic, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the liquid is somewhat thickened and reduced, about 2 to 3 minutes. Serve spooned over the lamb. Makes 2 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 425 calories, 41 g protein, 14 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 20 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 723 mg sodium

------

ROSEMARY-ROASTED BABY YUKON GOLD POTATOES

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1⁄4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon fresh rosemary, chopped

3⁄4 pound baby Yukon Gold potatoes, cut in half

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray.

2. Combine the olive oil, salt and rosemary in a bowl; toss with the potatoes until they are thoroughly coated. Place the potatoes in a single layer in the pan and roast, turning once about halfway through, until they are tender when pierced with a fork, a total of about 18 to 20 minutes. Makes 2 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 184 calories, 3 g protein, 31 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 7 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 344 mg sodium