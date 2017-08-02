Marge Perry Marge Perry, Newsday's weekly 3 Simple columnist, also writes, broadcasts, teaches and speaks about cooking, food and nutrition. In her long-standing capacity as a Newsday columnist, Contributing Editor for Cooking Light, author of the blog A Sweet and Savory Life, restaurant critic, recent columnist for several leading magazines (Better Homes & Gardens, Prevention); regular contributor to many magazines, (including Self, More, Coastal Living, and Relish) and frequent guest on television and radio, Perry is an accessible and authoritative guide for anyone who cooks, eats and travels. In addition to Dinner Tonight, the cookbook based on her daily Newsday column, Ms. Perry has contributed recipes and text to nearly 20 other food and nutrition books. Her articles have been syndicated internationally in magazines and books, and her recipes have appeared on the Television Food Network and numerous television news segments. Perry teaches cooking and food writing at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City, food writing at mediabistro.com, and is a guest lecturer at the culinary management graduate school at New York University. Her extensive involvement with the food industry ranges from writing and reporting about cooking and nutrition, chefs, restaurants, growers, producers and manufacturers; restaurant reviewing; menu consulting; consumer trend analysis; and volunteering to bring food and cooking/nutrition know-how to those in need. She is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Libby Hillman Award for Culinary Excellence and the Food Writers’ Symposium scholarship and the Association of Food Journalists Award for Best Food Essay for an ode to her mother and strawberry-frosted cupcakes. Show More email

SHEET PAN CHICKEN AND RICE WITH CHERRY TOMATOES AND CORN

3 pounds bone-in chicken breasts, cut across in half

1 teaspoon salt, divided

1⁄4 teaspoon black pepper, divided

1 cup quick-cooking brown rice

2 pints multicolored cherry tomatoes

1⁄2 cup chopped red onion

Kernels from 2 ears corn (about 1 1⁄2 cups)

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon fresh thyme

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Coat a sheet pan with cooking spray. Place the pan in oven for 5 minutes until hot.

2. Season the chicken with 1⁄2 teaspoon of the salt and 1⁄8 teaspoon of the black pepper and place it skin sides down on the hot pan. Cook until the skin is golden, about 6 to 7 minutes. Remove from the oven, transfer the partially cooked chicken to a plate and cover with foil.

3. Spread the rice on the hot pan, season with 1⁄4 teaspoon of the salt and add 1 3⁄4 cups water.

4. Combine the tomatoes, onion, corn, olive oil, thyme and remaining 1⁄4 teaspoon salt and 1⁄8 teaspoon black pepper. Spoon the mixture over the rice and bake 20 minutes.

5. Place the chicken on top of the rice (skin sides facing up) and cook until the rice is tender and the chicken cooked to an internal temperature of 160 degrees, about 20 to 22 minutes. Makes 6 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 470 calories, 44 g protein, 36 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 16 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 493 mg sodium

------

PANZANELLA (BREAD SALAD) WITH CHICKPEAS

4 ounces French baguette, cut in 1-inch cubes

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

2 pounds tomatoes, mixed varieties, chopped in 1-inch pieces

1⁄2 cup very thinly sliced red onion

2 tablespoons capers

1⁄4 cup chopped Kalamata olives, divided

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar, divided

1⁄4 teaspoon salt

1⁄2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 (15-ounce) can low-sodium chickpeas, drained and rinsed

4 ounces fresh mozzarella, cut in 1⁄2-inch pieces

2 Persian cucumbers, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Coat a shallow baking sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Toss the bread with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and spread on the sheet pan. Toast until lightly golden and crisp, about 8 to 10 minutes. Let cool.

3. Combine the tomatoes, onion, capers, olives, 1 tablespoon of the balsamic and salt in a bowl and toss thoroughly.

4. In a second bowl, whisk the remaining 1 tablespoon balsamic, mustard and remaining 2 tablespoon olive oil. Add the bread and toss thoroughly. Stir in the chickpeas, mozzarella, cucumbers, basil and parsley. Add the tomato mixture and allow to stand at room temperature at least 20 minutes before serving. Makes 6 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 299 calories, 10 g protein, 31 g carbohydrates, 7 g fiber, 17 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 515 mg sodium

------

TOMATO SALAD WITH SHALLOT VINAIGRETTE

1 tablespoon finely chopped shallots

1⁄2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1⁄2 teaspoon honey

1⁄4 teaspoon salt

1⁄8 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 pounds tomatoes, mixed varieties

1. Whisk the shallots, mustard, honey, salt and black pepper until the honey is dissolved. Slowly add the oil, continuing to whisk.

2. Cut the tomatoes into slices or wedges (depending on their size) and lay out on a platter (somewhat overlapped as needed to fit). Drizzle with the dressing and allow to sit at room temperature at least 20 minutes (to allow the flavors to bloom). Taste and sprinkle lightly with additional salt and pepper if desired. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 108 calories, 2 g protein, 11 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 8 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 172 mg sodium