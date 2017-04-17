Marge Perry Marge Perry, Newsday's weekly 3 Simple columnist, also writes, broadcasts, teaches and speaks about cooking, food and nutrition. In her long-standing capacity as a Newsday columnist, Contributing Editor for Cooking Light, author of the blog A Sweet and Savory Life, restaurant critic, recent columnist for several leading magazines (Better Homes & Gardens, Prevention); regular contributor to many magazines, (including Self, More, Coastal Living, and Relish) and frequent guest on television and radio, Perry is an accessible and authoritative guide for anyone who cooks, eats and travels. In addition to Dinner Tonight, the cookbook based on her daily Newsday column, Ms. Perry has contributed recipes and text to nearly 20 other food and nutrition books. Her articles have been syndicated internationally in magazines and books, and her recipes have appeared on the Television Food Network and numerous television news segments. Perry teaches cooking and food writing at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City, food writing at mediabistro.com, and is a guest lecturer at the culinary management graduate school at New York University. Her extensive involvement with the food industry ranges from writing and reporting about cooking and nutrition, chefs, restaurants, growers, producers and manufacturers; restaurant reviewing; menu consulting; consumer trend analysis; and volunteering to bring food and cooking/nutrition know-how to those in need. She is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Libby Hillman Award for Culinary Excellence and the Food Writers’ Symposium scholarship and the Association of Food Journalists Award for Best Food Essay for an ode to her mother and strawberry-frosted cupcakes. Show More email

SALMON WITH SWEET CHILI-SESAME SAUCE

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon fish sauce

1⁄8 to 1⁄4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1⁄2 cup chopped scallions (green parts only)

1 tablespoon olive oil

4 (5-ounce) salmon fillets

1. Heat the sesame seeds in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high until they are lightly golden; transfer to a small bowl. Add the honey, soy sauce, fish sauce and red pepper flakes and stir until the honey is dissolved. Stir in the scallions.

2. Heat the oil in the skillet over medium-high; add the salmon skin side up and cook until it is golden on the undersides, about 4 to 5 minutes. Turn and cook until the skin is browned and crisp, another 4 to 5 minutes, or to desired degree of doneness. Serve with the sauce spooned over the top. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 317 calories, 34 g protein, 11 g carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 15 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 714 mg sodium

------

BROILED SALMON AND ASPARAGUS WITH CREAMY MUSTARD SAUCE

1 bunch asparagus, trimmed (about 1 pound)

1 tablespoon olive oil

3⁄4 teaspoon salt, divided

1⁄8 teaspoon black pepper

4 (5-ounce) skinned salmon fillets

1⁄4 cup light sour cream

1⁄4 cup canola mayonnaise

1 teaspoon country Dijon (or more to taste)

1. Coat a baking sheet pan with cooking spray and preheat the broiler.

2. Toss the asparagus with the oil and 1⁄4 teaspoon of the salt. Place on the baking sheet pan. Season the salmon with the remaining 1⁄2 teaspoon salt and the pepper; place on top of some of the asparagus. (The vegetable serves as a rack for the fish).

3. Broil until the fish is cooked to the desired degree of doneness and the asparagus is crisp tender, about 12 minutes.

4. While the fish cooks, combine the sour cream, mayonnaise and mustard in a small bowl. Serve with the salmon. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 313 calories, 33 g protein, 3 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 18 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 653 mg sodium

------

GRILL-PAN SALMON WITH HORSERADISH BARBECUE SAUCE

2 teaspoons olive oil

1⁄4 cup chopped onion

1⁄2 cup ketchup

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

1 teaspoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon drained (prepared) white horseradish

4 (5-ounce) salmon filets

1. Heat the oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat; add the onion and cook, stirring, until somewhat softened, about 3 minutes. Add the ketchup, vinegar and sugar and cook, stirring occasionally, until the mixture is bubbly and thickened, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat, stir in the horseradish and let stand while you cook the fish.

2. Heat a nonstick or lightly oiled grill pan over medium-high heat. Add the salmon, skin side up, and cook until the fish easily releases from the pan and is nicely marked on the undersides, about 5 minutes. Turn and brush the top of the fish with some of the sauce. Cook until the fish again readily releases from the pan surface, about another 5 minutes. Serve with the remaining sauce. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 295 calories, 33 g protein, 12 g carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 13 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 396 mg sodium