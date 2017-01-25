Marge Perry Marge Perry, Newsday's weekly 3 Simple columnist, also writes, broadcasts, teaches and speaks about cooking, food and nutrition. In her long-standing capacity as a Newsday columnist, Contributing Editor for Cooking Light, author of the blog A Sweet and Savory Life, restaurant critic, recent columnist for several leading magazines (Better Homes & Gardens, Prevention); regular contributor to many magazines, (including Self, More, Coastal Living, and Relish) and frequent guest on television and radio, Perry is an accessible and authoritative guide for anyone who cooks, eats and travels. In addition to Dinner Tonight, the cookbook based on her daily Newsday column, Ms. Perry has contributed recipes and text to nearly 20 other food and nutrition books. Her articles have been syndicated internationally in magazines and books, and her recipes have appeared on the Television Food Network and numerous television news segments. Perry teaches cooking and food writing at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City, food writing at mediabistro.com, and is a guest lecturer at the culinary management graduate school at New York University. Her extensive involvement with the food industry ranges from writing and reporting about cooking and nutrition, chefs, restaurants, growers, producers and manufacturers; restaurant reviewing; menu consulting; consumer trend analysis; and volunteering to bring food and cooking/nutrition know-how to those in need. She is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Libby Hillman Award for Culinary Excellence and the Food Writers’ Symposium scholarship and the Association of Food Journalists Award for Best Food Essay for an ode to her mother and strawberry-frosted cupcakes. Show More email

LEMON-HERB ROAST SEA BASS AND TOMATOES

2 pounds sea bass fillets

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1⁄8 teaspoon black pepper

1⁄2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1⁄4 cup parsley, chopped

advertisement | advertise on newsday

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup grape cherry tomatoes, halved

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Coat a baking sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Place the fish, skin side down, on the prepared pan. Sprinkle with the salt and pepper.

3. Whisk together the mustard, lemon juice, parsley and olive oil; pour over the fish and add the tomatoes around and on the fish. Roast in the center of the oven until fish flakes easily with a fork, about 10 minutes. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 290 calories, 42 g protein, 2 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 12 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 463 mg sodium

------

BALSAMIC-GLAZED PORK CHOPS

1⁄3 cup balsamic vinegar

advertisement | advertise on newsday

1 tablespoon honey

1⁄2 teaspoon dried thyme

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1⁄4 teaspoon ground black pepper

4 lean loin pork chops (bone in), about 1 3⁄4 pounds

advertisement | advertise on newsday

1 tablespoon olive oil

1. Bring vinegar and honey to a boil in a small saucepan; cook until reduced by half, about 4 to 5 minutes. Set aside.

2. Sprinkle the thyme, salt and pepper over the pork chops. Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high; add the pork and cook until lightly browned on the undersides, about 4 to 5 minutes. Turn and cook to desired degree of doneness, about another 4 minutes. Remove from the heat.

3. Spoon the balsamic reduction into the pan over the pork and turn the chops over to coat on both sides. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 279 calories, 33 g protein, 8 g carbohydrates, 0 g fiber, 12 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 376 mg sodium

------

PLUM-GLAZED CHICKEN BREASTS WITH GRAPES

1⁄2 teaspoon garlic powder

1⁄2 teaspoon ground coriander

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1⁄4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 1⁄2 pounds skinless, boneless chicken breasts, pounded to an even 1⁄2-inch thickness and cut in 4 pieces

1 tablespoon olive oil

1⁄3 cup plum preserves

1⁄4 cup low-sodium chicken broth

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1 cup seedless grapes, any color

1. Combine the garlic powder, coriander, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Season the chicken evenly with the mixture.

2. Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high. Add the chicken and cook until golden on the undersides, about 4 to 5 minutes. Turn and cook until an instant-read meat thermometer registers 160 degrees when inserted horizontally into the center. Transfer to a plate.

3. Melt the preserves, broth and vinegar in the skillet, stirring constantly until smooth and thickened, about 1 minute. Add the grapes and cook, stirring 1 minute to soften. Add the chicken to the pan and turn it once to coat both sides in the glaze. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 312 calories, 35 g protein, 26 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 7 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 378 mg sodium