LEMON-HERB ROAST SEA BASS AND TOMATOES
2 pounds sea bass fillets
1⁄2 teaspoon salt
1⁄8 teaspoon black pepper
1⁄2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1⁄4 cup parsley, chopped
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 cup grape cherry tomatoes, halved
1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Coat a baking sheet pan with cooking spray.
2. Place the fish, skin side down, on the prepared pan. Sprinkle with the salt and pepper.
3. Whisk together the mustard, lemon juice, parsley and olive oil; pour over the fish and add the tomatoes around and on the fish. Roast in the center of the oven until fish flakes easily with a fork, about 10 minutes. Makes 4 servings.
Nutritional analysis for each serving: 290 calories, 42 g protein, 2 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 12 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 463 mg sodium
------
BALSAMIC-GLAZED PORK CHOPS
1⁄3 cup balsamic vinegar
1 tablespoon honey
1⁄2 teaspoon dried thyme
1⁄2 teaspoon salt
1⁄4 teaspoon ground black pepper
4 lean loin pork chops (bone in), about 1 3⁄4 pounds
1 tablespoon olive oil
1. Bring vinegar and honey to a boil in a small saucepan; cook until reduced by half, about 4 to 5 minutes. Set aside.
2. Sprinkle the thyme, salt and pepper over the pork chops. Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high; add the pork and cook until lightly browned on the undersides, about 4 to 5 minutes. Turn and cook to desired degree of doneness, about another 4 minutes. Remove from the heat.
3. Spoon the balsamic reduction into the pan over the pork and turn the chops over to coat on both sides. Makes 4 servings.
Nutritional analysis for each serving: 279 calories, 33 g protein, 8 g carbohydrates, 0 g fiber, 12 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 376 mg sodium
------
PLUM-GLAZED CHICKEN BREASTS WITH GRAPES
1⁄2 teaspoon garlic powder
1⁄2 teaspoon ground coriander
1⁄2 teaspoon salt
1⁄4 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 1⁄2 pounds skinless, boneless chicken breasts, pounded to an even 1⁄2-inch thickness and cut in 4 pieces
1 tablespoon olive oil
1⁄3 cup plum preserves
1⁄4 cup low-sodium chicken broth
1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
1 cup seedless grapes, any color
1. Combine the garlic powder, coriander, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Season the chicken evenly with the mixture.
2. Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high. Add the chicken and cook until golden on the undersides, about 4 to 5 minutes. Turn and cook until an instant-read meat thermometer registers 160 degrees when inserted horizontally into the center. Transfer to a plate.
3. Melt the preserves, broth and vinegar in the skillet, stirring constantly until smooth and thickened, about 1 minute. Add the grapes and cook, stirring 1 minute to soften. Add the chicken to the pan and turn it once to coat both sides in the glaze. Makes 4 servings.
Nutritional analysis for each serving: 312 calories, 35 g protein, 26 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 7 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 378 mg sodium
