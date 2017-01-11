BLACK BEAN AND SQUASH STEW

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 medium red onion, chopped (about 1 cup)

1⁄2 teaspoon ground cumin

1⁄2 teaspoon smoked paprika

6 ounces (about 8 cups) torn collard greens

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1⁄8 teaspoon cayenne

2 (14.5-ounce) cans diced tomato

4 cups peeled, cubed butternut squash (20 ounces)

2 (15-ounce) cans low-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

1. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium high. Add the garlic, onion, cumin and smoked paprika and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion begins to soften, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the greens and 1 cup water and cook, stirring occasionally, until the greens are wilted and bright green, 6 to 7 minutes.

2. Add the salt, cayenne, tomatoes and squash, cover and simmer until the squash is tender, about 20 minutes. Stir in the black beans and cook 2 minutes to heat through. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 321 calories, 15 g protein, 59 g carbohydrates, 19 g fiber, 4 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 951 mg sodium

------

LENTIL-WALNUT BURGERS

1 (15-ounce) can lentils, drained and rinsed

1 cup cooked brown rice (white rice may be substituted)

2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons olive oil, divided

1⁄4 cup finely chopped onion

2 cloves garlic, finely minced

3⁄4 teaspoon ground cumin

4 ounces mushrooms, chopped

1⁄3 cup walnuts, finely chopped

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1⁄8 teaspoon black pepper

1. Combine the lentils and cooked rice in a food processor and pulse until the mixture is in 1⁄8 -inch bits.

2. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high. Add the onion, garlic and cumin and cook, stirring, 1 minute; add the mushrooms and cook until softened, 4 to 5 minutes. Combine in a bowl with the walnuts, lentil-rice mixture; stir in the parsley, salt and pepper.

3. Form into 4 patties, each a 1⁄2-inch thick. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in the skillet and add the patties; cook until well-browned on the undersides, about 5 minutes. Add the remaining 2 teaspoons oil around the edges of the skillet and swirl it to cover the surface as you flip the patties. Cook another 4 minutes, until the undersides are again well-browned. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 285 calories, 10 g protein, 28 g carbohydrates, 9 g fiber, 16 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 409 mg sodium

------

CACIO E PEPE

8 ounces fettuccine

2⁄3 cup grated Pecorino Romano cheese

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1⁄4 teaspoon sea salt

1⁄2 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper

1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Add the fettuccine and cook according to package directions; drain and return to the pot.

2. Stir in the cheese, butter, oil, salt and pepper until mixture is creamy. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 338 calories, 12 g fat, 12 g protein, 43 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 427 mg sodium