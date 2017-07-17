Lynbrook musician Danny Weinkauf will give a free outdoor concert at 10:30 a.m. July 18 at Clark Botanic Garden in Albertson, playing with his Red Pants Band. They’ll perform three or four songs from their soon-to-be-released family music album, “Totally Osome!,” as well as older favorites, Weinkauf says.
New songs include “Put Down That Smartphone,” which encourages kids and parents to give their phones a rest and do something more fun, and “Super Powered Mindy,” about a DJ who hypnotizes children with the music that she plays, getting them dancing and singing.
Older favorites include “I Am a Paleontologist,” which Weinkauf wrote for the band They Might Be Giants, and “Champion of the Spelling Bee.”
Weinkauf has been the bass player for the Brooklyn-based indie rock band They Might Be Giants for two decades; the group has won two Grammys, including one for “Boss of Me,” which was the theme song for the TV show “Malcolm in the Middle.”
Clark Botanicl Garden is at 193 I.U. Willets Road. Weinkauf plans to have copies of the new, 16-song CD at the event. “Totally Osome!” officially launches Aug. 11, for about $10.
