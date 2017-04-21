How do you tell your partner you’re not comfortable with him or her kissing the dog on the mouth? And then you.

Be direct and firm with your partner.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Dog kisses on the mouth can be so laden with germs and bacteria that a good toothbrush and toothpaste with a mouthwash that contains antiseptic are required before the next human kiss.

Let him or her know that you cannot kiss the same mouth that just kissed a puppy or a dog on the mouth, because you are concerned about the transmission of unwanted viruses and germs.

You might say, “I know how much you love your dog, and that is a wonderful relationship to have with your pet. I am really concerned about you kissing the dog and then kissing me. I need you to respect my feelings about this.”

Add that you are not against petting the dog.