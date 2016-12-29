100 things every kid should do on Long Island
From riding the historic Nunley's Carousel and going pumpkin and apple picking out East to feeding animals at the Long Island Game Farm, walking up the Fire Island Lighthouse and splashing down one of the slides at Splish Splash, one thing's for sure: There are plenty of fun things to do on Long Island! Here, 100 can't-miss experiences to do with your kids before they grow up.
