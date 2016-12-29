Subscribe
    FamilyLifestyle

    100 things every kid should do on Long Island

    Play for the day at Once Upon a Treetop Once Upon a Treetop in Plainview features a tree house area that has nets, mats and a slide. You can also explore a mini-village, train station, grocery store, schoolhouse and more. (Open play: $12 walker, $6 crawler; 516-349-1140; Once Upon a Tree Top. (Credit: Jackie Chung)

    By JENNIFER BERGER jennifer.berger@newsday.com December 29, 2016 8:29 AM

    From riding the historic Nunley's Carousel and going pumpkin and apple picking out East to feeding animals at the Long Island Game Farm, walking up the Fire Island Lighthouse and splashing down one of the slides at Splish Splash, one thing's for sure: There are plenty of fun things to do on Long Island! Here, 100 can't-miss experiences to do with your kids before they grow up.

