Attention high school and college-aged kids: Adventure Park at Long Island is hiring now for the summer of 2017. While you are on Christmas/New Year’s holidays, you could lock in a summer job.

Applicants need a love for the outdoors. At the park, climbers work their way from tree to tree on the aerial trails that range from beginner to advanced and are marked with colors like ski trails. The trees are connected by cable, wood and rope. To make it from tree platform to tree platform, climbers balance on tightropes, crawl through hoops, teeter on suspension bridges and whiz down zip lines.

The Adventure Park Long Island is at 75 Colonial Springs Rd., Wheatley Heights. To apply for a job, visit http://bit.ly/2i3p6fq.