Chickens were guests at the Hilton Long Island/Huntington on Sunday — and the children who got to pet them during the seventh annual All Kids Fair were delighted.
The chickens were in a daylong outdoor petting zoo that was part of the fair that drew thousands of people to the hotel to see 100 vendors, participate in dance, art and educational classes and be entertained by young people who had been contestants on TV competitions, including “La Voz Kids” and “Chopped Junior.”
“It’s a very good idea. It was very informative for the kids,” says Naheed Devjani, 30, of Dix Hills, who brought her sons, ages 6 and 3. She learned about speech therapy in case her younger son ever needs it, and her older son enjoyed the free arts and crafts projects, she says.
“I think it’s fantastic,” said first-time exhibitor Joan Jerkins, who chatted with parents who stopped at her table. She’s the owner of Act As If Etiquette & Protocol, which offers classes teaching kids social skills and manners on Long Island. “I’ve gotten terrific response,” Jerkins says. “It’s a good way for me to say what I do and get my class schedule filled up.”
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.