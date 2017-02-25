Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 54° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    FamilyLifestyle

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    Goal! Hit the ice with this PLAYMOBIL NHL (Credit: PLAYMOBIL)

    Goal! Hit the ice with this PLAYMOBIL NHL Hockey Arena Playset featuring four NHL players with movable arm and hockey stick; $59.99 at amazon.com.

    Amazon Toys hot list: What's new this month

    Updated
    By

    Each month, the Amazon Toys & Games team votes on their favorite toys of the month.

    The selections may be new toys and games that recently hit the market or that are customer favorites and bestsellers.

    So if you're looking for new toys for your kids -- or a gift for a child's birthday party or holiday -- check out the Editor's Picks of hot new toys on Amazon.com.

    Thumbs Up! Dexterity Game

    Thumbs Up! includes: 48 colorful rings and 50
    (Credit: Blue Orange)

    Thumbs Up! includes: 48 colorful rings and 50 challenge cards and 2 to 6 players can join in on the fun. The goal is to scoop the different color rings on your thumb based on the challenge card and number selected; $15.99 at amazon.com.

    Little Tikes Go Green! Playhouse

    This Little Tikes Go Green! Playhouse teaches children
    (Credit: Little Tikes)

    This Little Tikes Go Green! Playhouse teaches children about recycling and protecting the earth through green initiatives. The playhouse includes: recycling bins, planting box, shovel, rake, watering can and solar powered LED lights to light up the home; $269.99 at amazon.com.

    Melissa & Doug Disney Princess Wooden Stamp Set

    Melissa & Doug Disney Princess Wooden Stamp Set
    (Credit: Melissa & Doug )

    Melissa & Doug Disney Princess Wooden Stamp Set includes: 9 wooden stamps, 5 colored pencils, and 2-color stamp pads featuring Disney Princess characters; $11.39 at amazon.com.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE

    Fisher-Price Power Wheels Chrome Dune Racer

    Drive around in this dune racer with flashy
    (Credit: Fisher-Price)

    Drive around in this dune racer with flashy chrome accents on hard surfaces, wet grass and rough terrain; $289.99 at amazon.com.

    Melissa & Doug Cut, Sculpt, and Roll Clay Play Set

    The Melissa & Doug Cut, Sculpt and Roll
    (Credit: Melissa & Doug )

    The Melissa & Doug Cut, Sculpt and Roll Clay Play set includes: 2 pattern wheels, 2 scissors, 2 dough cutters, 4 tubs of modeling dough (purple, orange, yellow and blue) and sculpting tool; $14.99 at amazon.com.

    Fisher-Price Imaginext DC Super Friends Transforming Batcave

    By using the Power Pads kids can open
    (Credit: Fisher-Price )

    By using the Power Pads kids can open the garage, a chest that contains armor for Batman, and spread the playsets Batwings open. The set includes: Batman and the Joker action figures, armor and projectile launcher; $59.99 at amazon.com.

    Playkidz My First Purse

    Hit the town with the Playkidz My First
    (Credit: Playkidz )

    Hit the town with the Playkidz My First Purse which includes: pink bag, light up flip phone, car key remote, lip stick and credit card; $19.99 at amazon.com

    Learning Resources Gears! Gears! Gears!

    This STEM product fosters imagination and design elements
    (Credit: Learning Resources)

    This STEM product fosters imagination and design elements when building a structure. It also introduces children to sorting, grouping, counting, problem solving and construction; $29.95 at amazon.com.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE

    KidKraft Vintage Kitchen in Blue

    This vintage classic kitchen includes: a removable sink,
    (Credit: KidKraft )

    This vintage classic kitchen includes: a removable sink, oven knobs click and turn and doors open and close, perfect for imaginary play; $146.93 at amazon.com.

    Syma S107/S107G R/C Helicopter

    Soar through the sky with this Syma S107/S107G
    (Credit: SYMA)

    Soar through the sky with this Syma S107/S107G R/C Helicopter with no assembly required it's ready to fly when you are; $23.50 at amazon.com.

    PLAYMOBIL NHL Hockey Arena Playset

    Goal! Hit the ice with this PLAYMOBIL NHL
    (Credit: PLAYMOBIL)

    Goal! Hit the ice with this PLAYMOBIL NHL Hockey Arena Playset featuring four NHL players with movable arm and hockey stick; $59.99 at amazon.com.

    GUND Pusheen Snackable Ice Cream Plush Stuffed Animal

    The upright Pusheen plush toy includes moving tail,
    (Credit: GUND)

    The upright Pusheen plush toy includes moving tail, whiskers and a delicious ice cream cone;$25 at amazon.com.

    Quest Skateboards Super Cruiser Longboard Skateboard

    Cruise down the streets on this longboard ideal
    (Credit: Quest )

    Cruise down the streets on this longboard ideal for extreme turns and smooth riding; $74.55 at amazon.com.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE

    Aurora 0 World Lil Benny Phant/Blue Plush

    This adorable plush elephant comes in various colors
    (Credit: Aurora)

    This adorable plush elephant comes in various colors and is super soft and huggable; $12.99 at amazon.com.

    Watch Ya' Mouth

    Teams of players must attempt to read and
    (Credit: Watch Ya Mouth)

    Teams of players must attempt to read and interpret hilarious phrases while wearing cheek retractors. The game includes: 143 family-safe phrases; $19.99 at amazon.com.

    Cozmo

    Cozmo is a real-life robot that evolves the
    (Credit: Anki)

    Cozmo is a real-life robot that evolves the more you play with it. This robot has a one-of-a-kind personality and shows real life emotions. The robot requires a free app and upgrades and new games are unlocked over time the more you play; $179.99 at amazon.com.

    Wet Head

    Each player spins the spinner and takes a
    (Credit: Zing)

    Each player spins the spinner and takes a chance in hopes of not getting wet. This water roulette game includes: wet head hat water container, water container plug, 8 rods and spinner; $8.99 at amazon.com.

    Dreamworks Trolls Coloring Book, Puzzle and Stamper Activity Set

    The Dreamworks Trolls activity set includes: one coloring
    (Credit: Trolls Toys)

    The Dreamworks Trolls activity set includes: one coloring book, Trolls puzzle, 24 Crayola Crayons and 6 stampers; $13.95 at amazon.com.

    Funko POP Stranger Things Eleven toy with Eggos

    From the popular Netflix show
    (Credit: Funko)

    From the popular Netflix show "Stranger Things," character Eleven with Eggos is now a Funko POP figure; $10.99 at amazon.com.

    LEGO Disney Moana’s Island Adventure

    Moana's Island Adventure LEGO set includes: a Moana
    (Credit: LEGO Disney Princess)

    Moana's Island Adventure LEGO set includes: a Moana mini-doll figure, her pet pig Pua, her house and various accessories for each character and home; $23.99 at amazon.com.

    Pokémon Gotta Catch 'em All! Monopoly

    In this Monopoloy Pokémon edition, players have the
    (Credit: USAopoly)

    In this Monopoloy Pokémon edition, players have the opportunity to travel to eight gyms and battle with other trainers to buy, sell, and trade the best Pokémon; $29.99 at amazon.com.

    Sushi Go Party

    Players compete to make the most delectable sushi
    (Credit: Gamewright)

    Players compete to make the most delectable sushi combinations including item such as: dumplings, sashimi, edamame, tempura and more; $19.99 at amazon.com.

    Dr. Eureka Speed Logic Game

    This game is perfect to play alone or
    (Credit: Blue Orange)

    This game is perfect to play alone or with a group and the main goal is to solve the formula by moving your molecules from tube to tube without touching or dropping them. The set includes: 12 test tubes, 24 colorful balls, 54 challenge cards and illustrated rules; $19.87 at amazon.com.

    Yeti in My Spagetti

    This easy-to-play game includes: 30 noodles, Yeti, and
    (Credit: PlayMonster)

    This easy-to-play game includes: 30 noodles, Yeti, and bowl. Players must place the noodles across the top of the bowl with Yeti on top and take turns removing the noodles one-by-one. If Yeti falls through that player loses; $13.30 at amazon.com.

    KidKraft Deluxe Big & Bright Kitchen

    This kitchen is perfect for several children to
    (Credit: KidKraft)

    This kitchen is perfect for several children to play and work together to cook up some delicious meals. The set includes: removable sink, knobs on the oven and sink turn and click, various storage space. The refrigerator, freezer, oven and microwave open and close; $107.78 at amazon.com.

    Fisher-Price Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Tough Trike

    This pedal-powered trike is perfect for young riders
    (Credit: Fisher-Price)

    This pedal-powered trike is perfect for young riders because of it's easy-grip handlebars and durable tires. It also features a secret storage compartment under the seat; $27.88 at amazon.com.

    K’NEX Revolution Ferris Wheel Building Set

    K'NEX Revolution Ferris Wheel Building set is a
    (Credit: K'Nex)

    K'NEX Revolution Ferris Wheel Building set is a STEM product that allows children to create their very own theme park ride with a motorized feature. Children can use their imaginations to assemble unique creations, and also help strengthen hand-eye coordination, fine motor skills, and problem solving skills; $16.25 at amazon.com.

    Num Noms Series 2-Scented 8-Pack- Jelly Bean

    Num Noms are full of personality and children
    (Credit: Num Noms)

    Num Noms are full of personality and children love to mix and match the characters. The scented collectible packs include: 6 nums, Raspberry Jelly, Cream Berry Jelly, Plna Jelly, Kiwi Jelly, Blueberry Jelly and a mystery character. The pack also includes two motorized noms: Cherry Jelly Go-Go and Mango Jelly Go-Go. J; $19.99 at amazon.com.

    Bugs in the Kitchen - children's board game

    For 2 to 4 players,
    (Credit: Ravensburger)

    For 2 to 4 players, "Bugs in the Kitchen" allows players to create a path and trap the pesky bug! The game includes: 1 special edition HEXBUG nano, 2 batteries, 3D game board with 24 movable utensils,18 bug tokens,1 die, and instructions. $19.99 at amazon.com.

    Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Batman and Superman Figure 2-pack

    Two of the most iconic superheroes come together
    (Credit: Mattel)

    Two of the most iconic superheroes come together to celebrate the latest release of "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice;" $18.99 at amazon.com.

    Disney Frozen Little Kingdom Elsa's Magical Rising Castle

    The set includes Elsa, Olaf, 2 outfits, cape,
    (Credit: Disney Frozen )

    The set includes Elsa, Olaf, 2 outfits, cape, 9 Snap-ins, ice castle with stool, vanity, ice cream sundae, coffee table, chaise couch, throne, 6 ice crystals, sparkly cuff and match Snap-ins to customize the castle; $47.19 at amazon.com.

    LEGO Star Wars 75098 Assault on Hoth

    The LEGO Star Wars 75098 Assault on Hoth
    (Credit: LEGO)

    The LEGO Star Wars 75098 Assault on Hoth set is the ideal gift for any Star Wars enthusiast. Includes: 14 minifigures with assorted weapons: Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Toryn Farr, Rebel Officer, Wes Janson, Wedge Antilles, K-3PO, 5 Rebel troopers and 2 Snowtroopers, plus an R3-A2, Tauntaun and a Wampa; amazon.com.

    Shopkins Season 6 Chef Club Mega Pack

    Kids can scan their Shopkin into the Chef
    (Credit: Shopkins)

    Kids can scan their Shopkin into the Chef Club app to play online and search for the Limited Edition "Finished Dishes!" Follow the recipes cards and create a delicious dish to share with friends. Includes: 20 Chef Club Shopkins and 4 recipe books; $14.99 at amazon.com.

    ALEX Toys Craft My First Sewing Kit

    Winner of Dr. Toy's Best Classic Toys Award
    (Credit: ALEX Toys)

    Winner of Dr. Toy's Best Classic Toys Award and Parents' Choice Approved Award, ALEX Toys Craft My First Sewing Kit, is a great hobby for all children to explore. The kit includes 28 felt shapes, embroidery floss, stuffing, fabric, ric rac, scissors, measuring tape, pins, needles, thimble, pin cushion, 6 buttons, and pom pom strip; $15.97 at amazon.com.

    Crayola Finding Dory Creativity Kit

    The Finding Dory Creativity Kit includes: 64 crayons
    (Credit: Crayola)

    The Finding Dory Creativity Kit includes: 64 crayons and 9 mini twistable crayons, 38 washable pip-squeaks skinnies markers, and 15 large coloring sheets with line art; $21.71 at amazon.com.

    Osmo Genius Kit

    The award-winning game encourages problem solving skills and
    (Credit: Osmo)

    The award-winning game encourages problem solving skills and elements of creativity. The kit includes 5 games: 1. Free form math: add, count, and multiply, 2. Tangram: expand visual thinking, 3. Words: puzzle form spelling, 4. Masterpiece: drawing, and 5. Newton: creative problem solving; $99.92 at amazon.com.

    VTech Kidizoom Smartwatch DX, Royal Blue (2nd Generation)

    The VTech Kidizoom Smartwatch DX features 3 fun
    (Credit: VTech)

    The VTech Kidizoom Smartwatch DX features 3 fun activities, 5 games, 3 action challenges and a motion sensor. New features include calendar and a calculator and children are able to store photo and videos; $44.88 at amazon.com.

    National Geographic NGDRONE Quadcopter Drone

    This lightweight and kid-friendly drone allows children to
    (Credit: National Geographic)

    This lightweight and kid-friendly drone allows children to maneuverer the quadcopter with 1-button controls and flies for up to 10 minutes on a single charge; $49.99 at amazon.com.

    Disney Moana Musical Moana of Oceania

    From the newly released Disney film
    (Credit: Disney Princess)

    From the newly released Disney film "Moana," Moana figure sings "How Far I'll Go," when you click her shell necklace. The doll is dressed in a removable outfit and includes a belt, anklet, arm cuff, and headband. $22.98 at amazon.com.

    Monster High Dance The Fright Away Transforming Frankie Stein Doll

    The Monster High group is preparing for Halloween,
    (Credit: Monster High )

    The Monster High group is preparing for Halloween, and this Frankie Stein doll has all the accessories needed to scare. Each Monster High character comes with three photo booth props, perfect for capturing memories. $19.97 at amazon.com.

    Power Wheels Nickelodeon Blaze Monster Truck

    Drive around town as number one racer, Blaze
    (Credit: Fisher-Price)

    Drive around town as number one racer, Blaze the monster truck, from the Nickelodeon television show "Blaze and the Monster Machines." Drives on hard surfaces and grass; $199.97 at amazon.com.

    Zoomer Hedgiez

    This interactive hedgehog performs tricks, makes noises and
    (Credit: zoomer)

    This interactive hedgehog performs tricks, makes noises and even does headstands with just a pat on the head; $39.99 at amazon.com.

    Play-Doh Marvel Can-Heads

    Introducing Iron Man and Captain American Can-head heroes.
    (Credit: Play-Doh)

    Introducing Iron Man and Captain American Can-head heroes. Become your favorite Marvel super heroes. Includes 2 character bases, 2 tools, and 2 cans of Play-Doh; $9.95 at amazon.com.

    Double Poppin' Dino

    Your child will have a ball of fun
    (Credit: Fisher-Price)

    Your child will have a ball of fun with this Double Poppin' Dino. This product includes Double Poppin' Dino, 6 colorful balls and it makes fun noises to keep your baby active and engaged; $29.99 at amazon.com.

    Zoomer Meowzies, Patches

    If you're looking for an interactive pet, Patches
    (Credit: zoomer)

    If you're looking for an interactive pet, Patches is the ultimate match. She'll keep you entertained for hours with matching games and real life kitten sounds. Collect her friends Arista, Viola, Patches, and Lucky so they can play and socialize together; $34.54 at amazon.com.

    Pokémon Trainer's Choice plush Totodile

    You can now take your favorite Pokemon characters
    (Credit: TOMY)

    You can now take your favorite Pokemon characters on all your adventures. This Totodile plush is a great edition to any Pokemon collection; $15.94 at amazon.com.

    View-Master Deluxe VR Viewer

    This product brings virtual reality to life with
    (Credit: Mattel)

    This product brings virtual reality to life with the View-Master VR viewer that works with Google cardboard. Users have the ability to view content in 360-degrees. $39.99 at amazon.com.

    LEGO Friends Birthday Party

    You're invited to the LEGO Friends garden birthday
    (Credit: LEGO)

    You're invited to the LEGO Friends garden birthday party. Set includes all the party essentials, a table, stools, birthday chair, giant birthday cake, swing and a performance stage; $19.99 at amazon.com.

    Melissa & Doug Spin-a-Slice Pizza Game

    It's pizza time. This two player matching game
    (Credit: Melissa & Doug )

    It's pizza time. This two player matching game is a race to see who can make their delectable pizza first. Includes 2 wooden pizza crusts, 22 pizza order cards, 48 pizza slices, and spinner; $19.99 at amazon.com.

    Playskool Friends My Little Pony Applejack Activity Barn

    This activity barn is the ideal gift for
    (Credit: Playskool)

    This activity barn is the ideal gift for toddlers and preschoolers. Includes barn, tractors and 2 pony figures, Applejack and Pinkie Pie; $20.30 at amazon.com.

    Show More

    Sign up for Newsday's Family newsletter

    Things to do with kids, events, more.

    sign up

    Related Media

    Visit Bayville Adventure Park and enjoy a pirate-themed 100 things for kids on LI What's new on Netflix for Kids, including New on Netflix for kids Zim Zari California Coastal Grill, MassapequaON THE CHILDREN'S 23 places kids eat free on LI

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    Sorry to interrupt...

    Your first 5 are free

    Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

    Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

    LOGIN SUBSCRIBE