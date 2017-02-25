FamilyLifestyle

Goal! Hit the ice with this PLAYMOBIL NHL Hockey Arena Playset featuring four NHL players with movable arm and hockey stick; $59.99 at amazon.com .

The selections may be new toys and games that recently hit the market or that are customer favorites and bestsellers.

So if you're looking for new toys for your kids -- or a gift for a child's birthday party or holiday -- check out the Editor's Picks of hot new toys on Amazon.com.

Thumbs Up! Dexterity Game (Credit: Blue Orange) (Credit: Blue Orange) Thumbs Up! includes: 48 colorful rings and 50 challenge cards and 2 to 6 players can join in on the fun. The goal is to scoop the different color rings on your thumb based on the challenge card and number selected; $15.99 at amazon.com.

Little Tikes Go Green! Playhouse (Credit: Little Tikes) (Credit: Little Tikes) This Little Tikes Go Green! Playhouse teaches children about recycling and protecting the earth through green initiatives. The playhouse includes: recycling bins, planting box, shovel, rake, watering can and solar powered LED lights to light up the home; $269.99 at amazon.com.

Melissa & Doug Disney Princess Wooden Stamp Set (Credit: Melissa & Doug ) (Credit: Melissa & Doug ) Melissa & Doug Disney Princess Wooden Stamp Set includes: 9 wooden stamps, 5 colored pencils, and 2-color stamp pads featuring Disney Princess characters; $11.39 at amazon.com.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Fisher-Price Power Wheels Chrome Dune Racer (Credit: Fisher-Price) (Credit: Fisher-Price) Drive around in this dune racer with flashy chrome accents on hard surfaces, wet grass and rough terrain; $289.99 at amazon.com.

Melissa & Doug Cut, Sculpt, and Roll Clay Play Set (Credit: Melissa & Doug ) (Credit: Melissa & Doug ) The Melissa & Doug Cut, Sculpt and Roll Clay Play set includes: 2 pattern wheels, 2 scissors, 2 dough cutters, 4 tubs of modeling dough (purple, orange, yellow and blue) and sculpting tool; $14.99 at amazon.com.

Fisher-Price Imaginext DC Super Friends Transforming Batcave (Credit: Fisher-Price ) (Credit: Fisher-Price ) By using the Power Pads kids can open the garage, a chest that contains armor for Batman, and spread the playsets Batwings open. The set includes: Batman and the Joker action figures, armor and projectile launcher; $59.99 at amazon.com.

Playkidz My First Purse (Credit: Playkidz ) (Credit: Playkidz ) Hit the town with the Playkidz My First Purse which includes: pink bag, light up flip phone, car key remote, lip stick and credit card; $19.99 at amazon.com

Learning Resources Gears! Gears! Gears! (Credit: Learning Resources) (Credit: Learning Resources) This STEM product fosters imagination and design elements when building a structure. It also introduces children to sorting, grouping, counting, problem solving and construction; $29.95 at amazon.com.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

KidKraft Vintage Kitchen in Blue (Credit: KidKraft ) (Credit: KidKraft ) This vintage classic kitchen includes: a removable sink, oven knobs click and turn and doors open and close, perfect for imaginary play; $146.93 at amazon.com.

Syma S107/S107G R/C Helicopter (Credit: SYMA) (Credit: SYMA) Soar through the sky with this Syma S107/S107G R/C Helicopter with no assembly required it's ready to fly when you are; $23.50 at amazon.com.

PLAYMOBIL NHL Hockey Arena Playset (Credit: PLAYMOBIL) (Credit: PLAYMOBIL) Goal! Hit the ice with this PLAYMOBIL NHL Hockey Arena Playset featuring four NHL players with movable arm and hockey stick; $59.99 at amazon.com.

GUND Pusheen Snackable Ice Cream Plush Stuffed Animal (Credit: GUND) (Credit: GUND) The upright Pusheen plush toy includes moving tail, whiskers and a delicious ice cream cone;$25 at amazon.com.

Quest Skateboards Super Cruiser Longboard Skateboard (Credit: Quest ) (Credit: Quest ) Cruise down the streets on this longboard ideal for extreme turns and smooth riding; $74.55 at amazon.com.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Aurora 0 World Lil Benny Phant/Blue Plush (Credit: Aurora) (Credit: Aurora) This adorable plush elephant comes in various colors and is super soft and huggable; $12.99 at amazon.com.

Watch Ya' Mouth (Credit: Watch Ya Mouth) (Credit: Watch Ya Mouth) Teams of players must attempt to read and interpret hilarious phrases while wearing cheek retractors. The game includes: 143 family-safe phrases; $19.99 at amazon.com.

Cozmo (Credit: Anki) (Credit: Anki) Cozmo is a real-life robot that evolves the more you play with it. This robot has a one-of-a-kind personality and shows real life emotions. The robot requires a free app and upgrades and new games are unlocked over time the more you play; $179.99 at amazon.com.

Wet Head (Credit: Zing) (Credit: Zing) Each player spins the spinner and takes a chance in hopes of not getting wet. This water roulette game includes: wet head hat water container, water container plug, 8 rods and spinner; $8.99 at amazon.com.

Dreamworks Trolls Coloring Book, Puzzle and Stamper Activity Set (Credit: Trolls Toys) (Credit: Trolls Toys) The Dreamworks Trolls activity set includes: one coloring book, Trolls puzzle, 24 Crayola Crayons and 6 stampers; $13.95 at amazon.com.

Funko POP Stranger Things Eleven toy with Eggos (Credit: Funko) (Credit: Funko) From the popular Netflix show "Stranger Things," character Eleven with Eggos is now a Funko POP figure; $10.99 at amazon.com.

LEGO Disney Moana’s Island Adventure (Credit: LEGO Disney Princess) (Credit: LEGO Disney Princess) Moana's Island Adventure LEGO set includes: a Moana mini-doll figure, her pet pig Pua, her house and various accessories for each character and home; $23.99 at amazon.com.

Pokémon Gotta Catch 'em All! Monopoly (Credit: USAopoly) (Credit: USAopoly) In this Monopoloy Pokémon edition, players have the opportunity to travel to eight gyms and battle with other trainers to buy, sell, and trade the best Pokémon; $29.99 at amazon.com.

Sushi Go Party (Credit: Gamewright) (Credit: Gamewright) Players compete to make the most delectable sushi combinations including item such as: dumplings, sashimi, edamame, tempura and more; $19.99 at amazon.com.

Dr. Eureka Speed Logic Game (Credit: Blue Orange) (Credit: Blue Orange) This game is perfect to play alone or with a group and the main goal is to solve the formula by moving your molecules from tube to tube without touching or dropping them. The set includes: 12 test tubes, 24 colorful balls, 54 challenge cards and illustrated rules; $19.87 at amazon.com.

Yeti in My Spagetti (Credit: PlayMonster) (Credit: PlayMonster) This easy-to-play game includes: 30 noodles, Yeti, and bowl. Players must place the noodles across the top of the bowl with Yeti on top and take turns removing the noodles one-by-one. If Yeti falls through that player loses; $13.30 at amazon.com.

KidKraft Deluxe Big & Bright Kitchen (Credit: KidKraft) (Credit: KidKraft) This kitchen is perfect for several children to play and work together to cook up some delicious meals. The set includes: removable sink, knobs on the oven and sink turn and click, various storage space. The refrigerator, freezer, oven and microwave open and close; $107.78 at amazon.com.

Fisher-Price Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Tough Trike (Credit: Fisher-Price) (Credit: Fisher-Price) This pedal-powered trike is perfect for young riders because of it's easy-grip handlebars and durable tires. It also features a secret storage compartment under the seat; $27.88 at amazon.com.

K’NEX Revolution Ferris Wheel Building Set (Credit: K'Nex) (Credit: K'Nex) K'NEX Revolution Ferris Wheel Building set is a STEM product that allows children to create their very own theme park ride with a motorized feature. Children can use their imaginations to assemble unique creations, and also help strengthen hand-eye coordination, fine motor skills, and problem solving skills; $16.25 at amazon.com.

Num Noms Series 2-Scented 8-Pack- Jelly Bean (Credit: Num Noms) (Credit: Num Noms) Num Noms are full of personality and children love to mix and match the characters. The scented collectible packs include: 6 nums, Raspberry Jelly, Cream Berry Jelly, Plna Jelly, Kiwi Jelly, Blueberry Jelly and a mystery character. The pack also includes two motorized noms: Cherry Jelly Go-Go and Mango Jelly Go-Go. J; $19.99 at amazon.com.

Bugs in the Kitchen - children's board game (Credit: Ravensburger) (Credit: Ravensburger) For 2 to 4 players, "Bugs in the Kitchen" allows players to create a path and trap the pesky bug! The game includes: 1 special edition HEXBUG nano, 2 batteries, 3D game board with 24 movable utensils,18 bug tokens,1 die, and instructions. $19.99 at amazon.com.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Batman and Superman Figure 2-pack (Credit: Mattel) (Credit: Mattel) Two of the most iconic superheroes come together to celebrate the latest release of "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice;" $18.99 at amazon.com.

Disney Frozen Little Kingdom Elsa's Magical Rising Castle (Credit: Disney Frozen ) (Credit: Disney Frozen ) The set includes Elsa, Olaf, 2 outfits, cape, 9 Snap-ins, ice castle with stool, vanity, ice cream sundae, coffee table, chaise couch, throne, 6 ice crystals, sparkly cuff and match Snap-ins to customize the castle; $47.19 at amazon.com.

LEGO Star Wars 75098 Assault on Hoth (Credit: LEGO) (Credit: LEGO) The LEGO Star Wars 75098 Assault on Hoth set is the ideal gift for any Star Wars enthusiast. Includes: 14 minifigures with assorted weapons: Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Toryn Farr, Rebel Officer, Wes Janson, Wedge Antilles, K-3PO, 5 Rebel troopers and 2 Snowtroopers, plus an R3-A2, Tauntaun and a Wampa; amazon.com.

Shopkins Season 6 Chef Club Mega Pack (Credit: Shopkins) (Credit: Shopkins) Kids can scan their Shopkin into the Chef Club app to play online and search for the Limited Edition "Finished Dishes!" Follow the recipes cards and create a delicious dish to share with friends. Includes: 20 Chef Club Shopkins and 4 recipe books; $14.99 at amazon.com.

ALEX Toys Craft My First Sewing Kit (Credit: ALEX Toys) (Credit: ALEX Toys) Winner of Dr. Toy's Best Classic Toys Award and Parents' Choice Approved Award, ALEX Toys Craft My First Sewing Kit, is a great hobby for all children to explore. The kit includes 28 felt shapes, embroidery floss, stuffing, fabric, ric rac, scissors, measuring tape, pins, needles, thimble, pin cushion, 6 buttons, and pom pom strip; $15.97 at amazon.com.

Crayola Finding Dory Creativity Kit (Credit: Crayola) (Credit: Crayola) The Finding Dory Creativity Kit includes: 64 crayons and 9 mini twistable crayons, 38 washable pip-squeaks skinnies markers, and 15 large coloring sheets with line art; $21.71 at amazon.com.

Osmo Genius Kit (Credit: Osmo) (Credit: Osmo) The award-winning game encourages problem solving skills and elements of creativity. The kit includes 5 games: 1. Free form math: add, count, and multiply, 2. Tangram: expand visual thinking, 3. Words: puzzle form spelling, 4. Masterpiece: drawing, and 5. Newton: creative problem solving; $99.92 at amazon.com.

VTech Kidizoom Smartwatch DX, Royal Blue (2nd Generation) (Credit: VTech) (Credit: VTech) The VTech Kidizoom Smartwatch DX features 3 fun activities, 5 games, 3 action challenges and a motion sensor. New features include calendar and a calculator and children are able to store photo and videos; $44.88 at amazon.com.

National Geographic NGDRONE Quadcopter Drone (Credit: National Geographic) (Credit: National Geographic) This lightweight and kid-friendly drone allows children to maneuverer the quadcopter with 1-button controls and flies for up to 10 minutes on a single charge; $49.99 at amazon.com.

Disney Moana Musical Moana of Oceania (Credit: Disney Princess) (Credit: Disney Princess) From the newly released Disney film "Moana," Moana figure sings "How Far I'll Go," when you click her shell necklace. The doll is dressed in a removable outfit and includes a belt, anklet, arm cuff, and headband. $22.98 at amazon.com.

Monster High Dance The Fright Away Transforming Frankie Stein Doll (Credit: Monster High ) (Credit: Monster High ) The Monster High group is preparing for Halloween, and this Frankie Stein doll has all the accessories needed to scare. Each Monster High character comes with three photo booth props, perfect for capturing memories. $19.97 at amazon.com.

Power Wheels Nickelodeon Blaze Monster Truck (Credit: Fisher-Price) (Credit: Fisher-Price) Drive around town as number one racer, Blaze the monster truck, from the Nickelodeon television show "Blaze and the Monster Machines." Drives on hard surfaces and grass; $199.97 at amazon.com.

Zoomer Hedgiez (Credit: zoomer) (Credit: zoomer) This interactive hedgehog performs tricks, makes noises and even does headstands with just a pat on the head; $39.99 at amazon.com.

Play-Doh Marvel Can-Heads (Credit: Play-Doh) (Credit: Play-Doh) Introducing Iron Man and Captain American Can-head heroes. Become your favorite Marvel super heroes. Includes 2 character bases, 2 tools, and 2 cans of Play-Doh; $9.95 at amazon.com.

Double Poppin' Dino (Credit: Fisher-Price) (Credit: Fisher-Price) Your child will have a ball of fun with this Double Poppin' Dino. This product includes Double Poppin' Dino, 6 colorful balls and it makes fun noises to keep your baby active and engaged; $29.99 at amazon.com.

Zoomer Meowzies, Patches (Credit: zoomer) (Credit: zoomer) If you're looking for an interactive pet, Patches is the ultimate match. She'll keep you entertained for hours with matching games and real life kitten sounds. Collect her friends Arista, Viola, Patches, and Lucky so they can play and socialize together; $34.54 at amazon.com.

Pokémon Trainer's Choice plush Totodile (Credit: TOMY) (Credit: TOMY) You can now take your favorite Pokemon characters on all your adventures. This Totodile plush is a great edition to any Pokemon collection; $15.94 at amazon.com.

View-Master Deluxe VR Viewer (Credit: Mattel) (Credit: Mattel) This product brings virtual reality to life with the View-Master VR viewer that works with Google cardboard. Users have the ability to view content in 360-degrees. $39.99 at amazon.com.

LEGO Friends Birthday Party (Credit: LEGO) (Credit: LEGO) You're invited to the LEGO Friends garden birthday party. Set includes all the party essentials, a table, stools, birthday chair, giant birthday cake, swing and a performance stage; $19.99 at amazon.com.

Melissa & Doug Spin-a-Slice Pizza Game (Credit: Melissa & Doug ) (Credit: Melissa & Doug ) It's pizza time. This two player matching game is a race to see who can make their delectable pizza first. Includes 2 wooden pizza crusts, 22 pizza order cards, 48 pizza slices, and spinner; $19.99 at amazon.com.

Playskool Friends My Little Pony Applejack Activity Barn (Credit: Playskool) (Credit: Playskool) This activity barn is the ideal gift for toddlers and preschoolers. Includes barn, tractors and 2 pony figures, Applejack and Pinkie Pie; $20.30 at amazon.com.

Playhut Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Adventure Hut Tent (Credit: Playhut ) (Credit: Playhut ) Play like a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle with this adventure hut tent. This twist'n fold pop-up set up, separates into two play structures so the fun never ends; $34.99 at amazon.com.

Shine Dress Up box set (Credit: Just Play) (Credit: Just Play) Join a magical genie adventure with Shimmer and Shine. This Shine dress up box set includes 1 shirt, 1 pant, 2 bracelets and 1 necklace; $19.99 at amazon.com.

Spot it! Halloween Card game (Credit: Educational Toys USA) (Credit: Educational Toys USA) The perfect game to celebrate Halloween while learning attention and fine motor skills. Spot it! includes cards with mysterious symbols like zombies, jack-o'-lanterns and tricks and treats; $12.97 at amazon.com.

Melissa & Doug Zoo Friends Hand Puppets (Credit: Melissa & Doug) (Credit: Melissa & Doug) This soft and cuddly set of four hand puppets includes an elephant, giraffe, tiger and monkey; $19.99 at amazon.com.

Star Wars 9" Talking Plush - Jawa Plush (Credit: Underground Toys ) (Credit: Underground Toys ) Jawa's eyes light up and he chatters "Utini" when you press his belly. Yoda, R2-D2, Chewbacca and Darth Vader are also available; $26.99 at amazon.com.

Smart Snacks Counting Cookies (Credit: Learning Resources) (Credit: Learning Resources) Pretend play cooking making shows young children how math is used in baking. Kids can count the chocolate chips and check their answers by flipping the cookie over to see the corresponding numeral. The set includes plastic cookie jar containing 11 cookies; $11.24 at amazon.com.

My First Mind Blowing Science Kit (Credit: Scientific Explorer ) (Credit: Scientific Explorer ) This 20-piece kit allows young scientist to explore and learn the basics of science from chemical reactions to the use of science tools. It comes with three test tubes with stand, pipette, two measuring scoops, chemicals including citric acid, red cabbage powder, baking soda, an activity guide and much more. Best for ages 6 and older with adult supervision; $23.99 at amazon.com.

Fisher-Price Little People Surprise & Sounds Home (Credit: Fisher-Price) (Credit: Fisher-Price) Kids can touch, sing and hear more than 50 sounds, songs and phrases. Press the alarm clock to flip Emma right out of bed, open the oven and refrigerator doors for lights and phrases, lift the toilet seat for flushing, open and close the front door, and more; $39.99 at "amazon.com.

Play-Doh Town Firehouse (Credit: Hasbro) (Credit: Hasbro) This Play-Doh set includes a firehouse, firefighter figure with hat, puppy extruder, roof, flame stamper, water cannon, axe, hydrant and four cans of Play-Doh; $14.10 at amazon.com.

Ever After High Way Too Wonderland High and Raven Queen Playset (Credit: Mattel) (Credit: Mattel) Open and unfold this playset for three scenes: Raven's dorm room, Wonderland High and the Queen of Hearts' birthday party at the Wonderland Card Castle. Use the oversized playing cards and teacups to build furniture and customize the space. The set includes party pieces, decorative items and storytelling accessories; $54.99 at amazon.com.

LEGO Ideas Doctor Who 21304 Building Kit (Credit: LEGO) (Credit: LEGO) Based on the BBC television series "Doctor Who," this LEGO set features an opening TARDIS, console room, Clara Oswald, Daleks and a Weeping Angel; $59.99 at amazon.com.

Star Wars Episode 7 Funko Pop - First Order Flametrooper (Credit: FunKo) (Credit: FunKo) Specialized Stormtroopers of the First Order, Flametroopers, from "Star Wars" Episode VII" are now in a Pop! Vinyl. They carry incendiary weapons that can transform any battlefield; $12.99 at amazon.com.

Go! Go! Smart Friends Enchanted Princess Palace (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) VTech's Princess Palace features a ballroom, music room, kitchen, parlor and observation tower. There are five MagicPoint locations, phrases, lights and more. The MagicChat lets two characters chat and sing with each other (additional characters sold separately); $59.99 at amazon.com.

Game of Thrones - White Walker POP (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) This Funko POP! "Game of Thrones" White Walker vinyl figure features icy blue skin, piercing blue eyes and a mummified look; $19.99 at amazon.com.

Dwayne The Rock Johnson WWE Action Figure (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) These Bandai figures bring all of s.H.Figuarts technology to replicate WWE wrestlers. The Rock includes three heads with different expressions, one pair of posable hands, three pairs of fixed-pose hands and a microphone; $60 at amazon.com.

LeapFrog LeapStart Interactive Learning System (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) Kids ages 2 to 4 can trace numbers, go on letter scavenger hunts, explore feelings and more. The kid-tough device comes with an easy-hold stylus and the Preschool & Pre-Kindergarten sampler book. Additional books are sold separately; $39.99 at amazon.com.

Ghostbusters Stay Puft Marshmallow Man Toy (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) This 6-inch tall Stay Puft Marshmallow Man from Jada Toys weighs just under one pound. You can collect all the "Ghostbuster" characters; $21.95 at amazon.com.

Ravensburger Disney: Finding Dory Puzzle (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) This 100-piece puzzle features many of Disney's "Finding Dory" friends, such as Nemo, Dory, Hank, Bailey, Destiny and more; $13.84 at amazon.com.

Funko POP Movies: The BFG (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) From Disney's "The BFG" or The Big Friendly Giant, this stylized POP vinyl stands 3 3/4 inches tall; $10.99 at amazon.com.

Air Hogs, Star Trek U.S.S Enterprise NCC-1701-A (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) Kids can pilot the Starship Enterprise, which features 10 authentic sounds and lights. The remote offers precise, long-distance control for hours of fun; $129.99 at amazon.com.

GUND Ninja Turtles Michelangelo Stuffed Animal (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) This Fuzzy teddy bear is dressed as Michelangelo from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, with a costume, eye mask and more. Leonardo, Raphael and Donatello are also available; $19.99 at amazon.com.

Canium Dark Game (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) Teens will enjoy playing a new version of Cranium. The set comes with 400 cards, a timer, Cranium Clay, two pads of paper and instructions; $19.99 at amazon.com.

Rockabye Patch The Giraffe Ride On (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) Designed for children ages 9 months and up, this toddler-friendly ride on features four educational songs and is sponge washable and easy to maintain; $71 at amazon.com.

Spirograph Diecast Collector's Playset (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) The 50th Anniversary Edition features the iconic Spirograph drawing wheels, upgraded for the first time in diecast metal. The golden anniversary edition comes in a collectible tin; $21 at amazon.com.

Fast Flip Card Game (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) In this high-speed card game, players fast flip the cards and race to find the match. The game comes with 54 cards, 10 tokens and illustrated rules in a travel-size tin; $13.99 at amazon.com.

Mary Meyer Marshmallow Zoo Bradley Bulldog Soft Toy (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) This ultra-soft plush bulldog features a bean bag weighted bottom and feet, with a slouchy body so it's easy to carry and snuggle up to; $21.99 at amazon.com.

Learning Resources A to Z Alphabet Groceries Toy (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) Kids will learn the alphabet through fun grocery store items. Sort and group by food types, container shapes, colors and more. The 26-piece set includes jars, cans, boxes and cartons; $39.99 at amazon.com.

Moodsters Mirror and Book Science Kit (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) Inspired by the Moodsters five little detectives, this interactive teaching toy helps kids understand their feelings; $22 at amazon.com.

OK to Wake! Owl with Night-Light & Music (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) Perfect for little ones who have trouble sleeping -- hug him to see a night-light, hear him talk and play six lullabies. In the morning, he glows green when it's time for your child to get out of bed. It also features a nap timer; $34.99 at amazon.com.

Janod The French Cocotte - Trolley Kitchen Set (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) This rolling kitchen comes with a cooktop, eight accessories, magnetic kitchen tools and more; $99 at amazon.com.

Peppa Pig Peppa's House Construction Set (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) Kids can piece together this three-story home, which comes with Peppa, George, Mummy, Daddy and 107 other pieces for their building pleasure; $49.99 at amazon.com.

Disney Princess Rapunzel's Magical Story Skirt (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) This Disney Princess has movie-inspired features and includes a water wand that reveals a scene on the removable fashion, a pair of shoes and an outfit; $19.99 at amazon.com.

Melissa & Doug Sunny Patch Pretty Petals Sprinkler Toy (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) This kid-friendly sprinkler features 12 flower petals that each squirt water; $19.99 at amazon.com.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mikey Pizzeria Showdown (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) This Mega Bloks building set includes one buildable Mikey micro action figure, two buildable Mousers micro action figures and more; $19.99 at amazon.com.

LEGO Super Heroes Super Hero Airport Battle 76051 (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) This air traffic control tower features a visual control room with a swivel chair, a second-floor office with a computer screen and more. Turn the switch on the Quinjet to reveal the hidden stud shooters underneath. The set includes six minifigures: Captain America, Winter Soldier, Scarlet Witch, Iron Man, War Machine and Agent 13; $79.99 at amazon.com.

Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Stages Home Play Set (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) This playset features more than 75 sing-along songs, tunes and phrases that changes as your baby grows; $89.99 at amazon.com.

Click N' Play Pretend Play Cosmetic and Makeup Set (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) This kid-friendly cosmetic bag comes with a mirror, blush, eye shadow, lip gloss and makeup brushes; $16.99 at amazon.com.

Power Wheels Barbie Dune Racer (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) This racer features big, rugged tires and flashy chrome accents with an open cockpit design, seat belts and storage under the hood; $279.99 at amazon.com.

USAopoly Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone Puzzle (550 Piece) (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) This 550-piece collector's edition puzzle features all things you love about Harry Potter; $16.49 at amazon.com.

Zing Stikbot Studio Pro Toy Figure (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) The Stikbot Studio Pro sets include 1 tripod , 2 stikbots (solid red and solid orange color), a 2-in-1 stage green and blue stage screen. The green screen allows you to capture the best photo and video; $25 at amazon.com.

Star Wars: Rebellion Board Game (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) Enjoy a classic Star Wars experience with this board game, in which you can command amies, win planets to your side, deploy Star Destroyers, conduct secret missions or destroy whole worlds with the Death Star. The game includes more than 150 plastic miniatures; $99.95 at amazon.com.

Num Noms Series 1 - Scented 8-Pack - Cupcake Party Pack (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) Kids can mix and match the collectible scented Num Noms characters to create different recipes. This pack includes six Nums including vanilla, banana, mango, strawberry, bubblegum and mulberry. Stack the Nums on top of the Noms to make many scented combinations that can move around; $19.99 at amazon.com.

Gund Astroblast Jet Alligator Plush (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) This "Astroblast" plush recreate characters from the animated series. Radar is dressed in his signature green jumpsuit and more; $22 at amazon.com.

Funko POP Marvel: Captain America 3: Civil War Action Figure (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) From "Captain America 3: Civil War," this collectable figure stands 3 3/4 inches tall; $10.99 at amazon.com.

Franklin Sports Aquaticz Skeball (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) This five-tiered scoring target game features EVA foam balls with two different team options; $34.99 at amazon.com.

Bug Racer Vehicle (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) Mattel's Bug Racer Vehicle features four modes of play and with the push of a button, crickets can take off and race with friends. The racer includes vehicle wings, a collection device, a control room, magnifying window, bug button, stickers and more; $29.99 at amazon.com.

Bunchems, Travel Easel (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) This on-the-go easel allows kids to attach Bunchems so that everything stays in place and is stored neatly inside. The set comes with 150 Bunchems; $14.99 at amazon.com.

Green Toys Sand & Water Play Dump Truck with Scooper (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) This sand and water dump truck is made from 100 percent recycled plastic and is dishwasher safe; $40.91 at amazon.com.

VTech Sort & Discover Activity Cube (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) This playset features five sides of fun activities featuring more than 75 songs, sounds, melodies and phrases. There are two electronic panels that introduce colors, numbers, animals and more as well as five piano keys that introduce numbers, colors and music. There's also a book with two nursery rhymes, spinner lights and more; $29.99 at amazon.com.

Melissa & Doug Sunny Patch Tootle Turtle Tote Set (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) This turtle-themed tote comes with child-sized garden tools that are easy to clean; $14.99 at amazon.com.

Ultimate Secret Formula Lab (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) Children ages eight and older can conduct 40 experiments using the chemicals provided and common kitchen ingredients. The set includes a base station, plunger, cylinder, valves, test tube holder, test tubes, reservoirs, flask, beaker, petri dish, calcium chloride, calcium hydroxide, pH strips and more; $39.99 at amazon.com.

Little Tikes Scoot Around Animal Ride-On - Hippo (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) With this hippo 3-in-1 ride-on, toddlers can scoot, walk and play. It includes three shape-sorting blocks and extra storage space under the seat and the animals mouth; $34.99 at amazon.com.

Kinetic Sand - Disney's Frozen - Shimmering Snow Olaf (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) Kids can use the molds to create Olaf and Snowgie characters from Disney's "Frozen." Kinetic Sand is easy to clean up and never dries out; $14.99 at amazon.com.

Game of Thrones: The Trivia Game (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) This trivia game features questions from the first four seasons of the hit HBO series. Players can adjust questions for difficulty or organize by season to remain spoiler-free; $39.95 at amazon.com.

Care Bears Sweet Dreams Plush with DVD (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) This Care Bear plush makes a great addition to your child's bedtime routine. It also includes a 22-minute Care Bear DVD; $19.99 at amazon.com.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Multiverse Batman Figure (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) This Amazon exclusive 12-inch Glow in the Dark Batman figure is inspired by "The Dark Knight Returns" comic book. It comes with an enhanced glow-in-the-dark Batsuit, signature cowl, gauntlets, boots and belt; $29.99 at amazon.com.

Barbie Fashionistas Doll 30 White & Pink Pizzazz (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) The Barbie Fashionista doll includes a pink and white houndstooth top, a white mesh pencil skirt, yellow sandals and a matching necklace; $11.99 at amazon.com.

Melissa & Doug Sunny Patch Cutie Pie Butterfly Camp Chair (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) This child-sized folding chair comes with a matching storage bag and a cup holder built into the arm rest; $22.82 at amazon.com.

Hot Wheels Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Track Set (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) Based on the rivalry in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," the set includes a Hot Wheels Batmobile; $19.99 at amazon.com.

Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Superion Collection Pack (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) The six figures included in this set convert from robot mode to jet mode and back. The set features Silverbolt, Air Raid, Powerglide, Quickslinger, Skydive and Firefly figures, a poster, collector card and more; $99.99 at amazon.com.

Electricity from Mud - MudWatt DeepDig STEM Kit (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) Kids can build their own living fuel cell using microbes found in mud. The Deep Dig Kit includes two carbon felt electrodes, nitrile gloves, LED blinker board, digital clock/thermometer, multimeter, educational instructions, graduated container and the MudWatt Explorer App; $59.99 at amazon.com.

Zootopia Talking Plush Officer Judy Hopps (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) Officer Judy Hopps from Disney's "Zootopia," which hits theaters this month, features sounds and phrases from the movie; $19.99 at amazon.com.

Melissa & Doug Take-Along Town Play Mat (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) This activity mat/storage bag features and around-the-town scene and nine soft vehicles with crinkling, squeaking and rattle noises; $24.99 at amazon.com.

LEGO Disney Arendelle Castle Celebration (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) This princess-themed building set includes Elsa and Anna mini-doll figures with outfits from "Frozen Fever," plus Olaf the snowman and three mini snowmen. The Arendelle Castle features a living room, bedroom, Elsa's ice room and dozens of accessories; $59.99 at amazon.com.

Bendaroos 3D (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) With Bendaroos 3D, kids can bend, twist and wrap colorful sticks. The set includes more than 500 pieces, 70 decorations, gems and more; $19.99 at amazon.com.

Disney Descendants Auradon Genie Chic Audrey Doll (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) From Disney's "Descendants" movie, this doll features stylish accessories, including clutches, jewelry and shoes; $21.99 at amazon.com.

Play-Doh Town Firehouse (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) Help the firefighter get ready by making creative hairstyles and other accessories. The set comes with a firefighter figure with hat, puppy extruder, roof, flame stamper, water cannon, axe, hydrant, four cans of Play-Doh and more; $19.99 at "amazon.com.

Mega Bloks Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Party Wagon (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) Head out with Raphael in this Party Wagon you can build. Use the launcher to send tires flying in Shredder's direction; $29.99 at amazon.com.

Gund Everyday Signature Prissy Mini Pig (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) Prissy and Pop, the mini-pig Internet sensations, now come in an adorable plush with a pink tutu, pink satin bow and pearls; $24 at amazon.com.

Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Stages Activity Play House (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) You'll find three levels of play with more than 50 sing-along songs, words and phrases, eight touchpoints to activate learning content such as numbers, counting, colors, shapes, opposites and more; $24.99 at amazon.com.

Air Hogs, Batmobile Remote Control Vehicle (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) An official movie replica from "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" features four front mounted LEDs, a rear afterburner and comes with a remote control, USB charger and more; $59.99 amazon.com.

Ever After High Dragon Games Apple White Doll and Braebyrn Dragon (Credit: Amazon.com) (Credit: Amazon.com) The Ever After High gang returns with Dragon Games. This set comes with the Apple White doll and her golden dragon Braeburn. Push a button on the dragon to see his wings flap; $29.99 at amazon.com.

LEGO Ideas Doctor Who Building Kit (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) Little builders and Doctor Who fans will love this play set, which includes a booklet about the fan-designer and the BBC television series; $59.99 at amazon.com.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Multiverse 12" Movie Master Batman Figure (Credit: Amazon.com) (Credit: Amazon.com) In honor of the new Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice movie out this spring, this superhero features 10 points of articulation and more; $29.99 at amazon.com.

Click n' Play Kids Pretend & Play Doctor Kit (Credit: Amazon.com) (Credit: Amazon.com) This 15-piece doctor kit includes a stethoscope and cellphone that make realistic sounds, a blood pressure cuff, thermometer, syringe, ear examination tools, four bandages and more. The set comes with a sturdy, plastic carrying case; $25.99 at amazon.com.

Isle of Skye Board Game (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) In this tile-laying game, two to five players are the chieftains of five famous clans. The players try to build their little kingdoms to score as many points as possible in this 45-minute strategy game; $36.99 at amazon.com.

Osmo Gaming System for iPad (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) This gaming system comes with a reflector, base and Words, Masterpiece, Tangram and Newton Games. It's compatible with the latest iPads: iPad 2, iPad 3, iPad 4, iPad Mini, iPad Mini Retina, iPad Air; $79.99 at amazon.com.

VTech Kidizoom Smartwatch DX (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) VTech's second generation Kidizoom Smartwatch DX features three fun activities, five games, three action challenges, a motion sensor and more. Kids can take pictures and videos using photo effects and voice-changing effects. It also comes with a touch screen; $64.99 at amazon.com.

Melissa & Doug Rotisserie & Grill Barbecue Set (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) This 24-piece wooden barbecue grill and rotisserie set includes wooden food items (fish, sausage, chicken pieces), BBQ sauce, utensils, and a rotating skewer, easy-to-grip spatula, tongs, knife and a basting brush; $61.99 at amazon.com.

LEGO NexoKnights Clay's Rumble Blade (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) This Lego playset features five minifigures: Clay Moorington, two Claybots, an Ash Attacker and a Scurrier along with four helmets. Weapons include Clay's Claymore sword, two Claybot swords, ASh Attacker's chain-sword and Scurrier's sword; $39.99 at amazon.com.

Starter Fossil Science Kit (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) Kids can explore 10 real fossils, collect a dino bone, dinosaur droppings, a mosasaur tooth, a shark tooth, ammonite and more; $19.99 at amazon.com.

Fisher-Price Imaginext DC Super Friends Transforming Batcave (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) Once you turn the Power Pad, the Batwings open and the Batcomputer is revealed. Turn another Power Pad to open the garage and another one to locate armor for Batman. The set includes Batman and The Joker figures, armor and projectile launcher; $59.99 at amazon.com.

AquaBeads Ultimate Design Studio Playset (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) Kids can create bead art using the portable work station and bead pen. The set comes with more than 1,200 jewel and classic beads in 12 colors with six design templates; $24.99 at amazon.com.

Barbie in Rock 'N Royals Spanish Singing Courtney Doll (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) The Spanish singing Courtney doll transforms from princess to pop star using the pink microphone, which plays two songs from the movie. Courtney doll's skirt also twists around changing her look from royal to rocker; $24.99 at amazon.com.

Yo-kai Watch Season 1 Watch (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) This watch plays tribe songs, makes summoning sounds and recognizes more than 100 Yo-kai Medals. The watch comes with two medals and instructions; $21.99 at amazon.com.

Melissa & Doug Grill & Serve BBQ Set (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) The 20-piece set includes wooden meats, vegetarian options, utensils, "fixins" and a paper checkered serving mat. The double-sided pieces show one side uncooked and the other cooked; $23.95 at amazon.com.

VTech Go! Go! Smart Friends Healthy Friends Check-up Clinic (Credit: Amazon.com) (Credit: Amazon.com) Kids can pretend to be a be a doctor with this healthy clinic with fun phrases, lights, more than 25 songs and more. The playset comes with an eye exam machine, height measure and weight scale, as well as Dr. Doug MagicPoint character; $26.99 at amazon.com.

Star Wars The Black Series Risk Game (Credit: Amazon.com) (Credit: Amazon.com) A Star Wars version of the classic Rick game that allows players to conquer the Death Star or the Rebel fleet. It includes 20 X-wings, 16 Y-wings, 56 TIE fighters, six Rebel fleet markers, a Millennium Falcon ship and much more; $49.99 at amazon.com.

Real FX Racing: Slotless Racetrack System (Credit: Amazon.com) (Credit: Amazon.com) A realistic racing game with cars that features artificial intelligence to help cars stay on the track as you overtake oil spills, lap times, mechanical failures, tire blow outs and more; $149.99 at amazon.com.

'Star Wars' Furbacca (Credit: Star Wars) (Credit: Star Wars) This interactive toy reacts to motion and touch. You can create adventures and scenes from the Star Wars Universe using the Furbacca app; $79.99 at amazon.com.

Power Wheels Dune Racer Chrome (Credit: Amazon.com) (Credit: Amazon.com) Your kids can drive around in style with comfortable bucket seats and metal sidebars for hand support. This Amazon exclusive racer drives on hard surfaces, wet grass and rough terrain; $289.99 at amazon.com.

Playmobil Super 4 Musical Flower Tower with Twinkle Building Kit (Credit: Amazon.com) (Credit: Amazon.com) This magical tower plays enchanting fairy music and features three figures including Twinkle, Donella and a unicorn, and more; $49.99 at amazon.com.

Play-Doh Classic Tools Playset (Credit: Amazon.com) (Credit: Amazon.com) This nostalgic Play-Doh set features authentic Play-Doh along with classic tools. It includes eight cans of Play-Doh, one rolling pin, two texture rollers, three texture stamp cubes, a hammer, trimming knife, sculpting tool, double-sided Laminated Play Mat, a guide of ideas and more; $29.99 at amazon.com.

PlasmaCar Red (Credit: Amazon.com) (Credit: Amazon.com) This fun car lets you steer and away you go -- no gears, batteries or pedals. It is meant to be used on a smooth, flat, hard surface and will not function properly on carpet, grass, gravel or sand; $69.95 at amazon.com.

Mega Bloks Terminator: Genisys Prisoner Transport Attack (Credit: Amazon.com) (Credit: Amazon.com) Build this Prisoner Transport truck with panels that open to ramps and a roof latch that flips to reveal gun turret. It also comes with four Resistance soldier micro action figures, including John Connor and Kyle Reese, two highly detailed T-800 micro action figures, a rocket launcher and five plasma rifles; $69.99 at amazon.com.

FurReal Friends Flurry, My Baby Snow Leopard Pet (Credit: Amazon.com) (Credit: Amazon.com) This Amazon exclusive pet coos, kicks and walks when you shake her rattle and comes with more than 45 sound combinations to look and act like a real snow leopard; $49.99 at amazon.com.

Build & Imagine Fairytale Theater Play Set (Credit: Amazon.com) (Credit: Amazon.com) This magnetic storytelling set includes two wooden dolls, seven dual-sided illustrated magnetic panels and more than 50 magnetic accessories. The panels include a pirate cove, spooky forest, evil and good castles, royal bedroom and more; $34.99 at amazon.com.

Bratz #SelfieSnaps Doll (Credit: Amazon.com) (Credit: Amazon.com) The Bratz #SelfieSnaps Cloe has pink hair with a gray knit selfie sweater, floral skirt and angel wing boots. She also comes with 13 accessories, including a smartphone with interchangeable cases, baby blue beanie, envelope clutch, happy face emoji earrings, the iconic Bratz hairbrush and more; $16.99 at amazon.com.

Maisto R/C Rock Crawler 3XL Radio Control Vehicle (Credit: Amazon.com) (Credit: Amazon.com) The four wheel drive with oversized tires with deep tread allows this radio control vehicle reach maximum traction; $79.99 at amazon.com.