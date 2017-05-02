American Girl has launched a new doll — Z Yang. “Z” (short for Suzie) is Korean American and the latest character to join American Girl’s “More Characters To Love” series of contemporary characters, representing more diverse backgrounds, creative interests, and experiences for girls today.
Z Yang, American Girl’s stop-motion vlogger character, is being brought to life for fans who have come to know her as the star of the company’s web series, Z’s Crew.
The doll, and accompanying book, is for sale for $115 at americangirl.com
