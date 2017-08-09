American Girl is out with a new book — this one’s for boys.
“Guy Stuff: The Body Book For Boys” tackles what boys need to know about their developing bodies and minds — from healthy eating, bad breath and shaving to moodiness and expressing emotions.
It’s written by Dr. Cara Natterson, a pediatrician and author of American Girl’s “Care & Keeping of You” series. She’s also the mom of a 12-year-old son.
The book costs $12.99 at americangirl.com.
