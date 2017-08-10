More than three dozen teenage artists will exhibit their works from Aug. 12 to 20 at the Art League of Long Island’s Jeanie Tengelsen Gallery at 107 E. Deer Park Rd. in Dix Hills.
The teens were portfolio development and fashion design students in the Art League’s summer programs, and created the works during their three-week programs. Portfolios include observational and figure drawing, painting, mixed media projects and more. Fashion illustrations and garments created by the students will also be on display.
Admission to the gallery is free and open to the public Monday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and weekends 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information, call 631- 462-5400 or visit artleagueli.org.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.