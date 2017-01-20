The annual Hot Cocoa & Marshmallows series of children’s authors reading their books kicks off at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 25 at the Ward Melville Heritage Organization’s Educational & Cultural Center in the Stony Brook Village Center, 111 Main St.
Kids ages 3 to 5 can enjoy sing-alongs, storytelling and a craft activity each Wednesday through March 22. Here is the schedule:
Most Popular
Jan. 25: WMHO Educator — Dr. Seuss’ “Wacky Wednesday”
Feb. 1: Cindy Sommer — “Saving Kate’s Flowers”
Feb. 8: Jack Batcher — “Burnt Toast and Scrambled Eggs”
Feb. 15: Wendy Wax — “City Witch, Country Switch”
Feb. 22: Tracey Delio — “The Adventures of Louie V”
March 1: Karen Seader — “In Your Heart lives a Rainbow”
March 8: Rich Specht — “A Little Rees Specht Cultivates Kindness”
March 15: Stacey Moisher — “Dylan the Singing Duck”
March 22: Michelle Zimmerman — “Can’t Catch a Butterfly”
Hot cocoa (a special recipe from Chocolate Works) and marshmallows will follow each session. Cost is $3 per person and reservations are not required. For more information call 631-689-5888 or visit stonybrookvillage.com.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.