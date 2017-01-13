Barnes & Noble’s annual My Favorite Teacher Contest is seeking submissions. Middle and high school students nationwide can nominate a teacher whom they really appreciate.
Nominations will be accepted through March 1; students must submit their nominations to their local Barnes & Noble store.
The national winner and his or her school split a $10,000 cash prize and more. The contest is broken down into local and regional winners, from which the “Barnes & Noble National Teacher of the Year” will be chosen.
Students can nominate a teacher from grades 1 through 12 by writing essays, poems or thank-you letters that share how their teacher has influenced their life and why they appreciate and admire them, according to Barnes & Noble. Entries are judged on the compelling nature of the teacher’s inspiring qualities, the sincerity of the student’s appreciation and the quality of expression and writing.
Last year’s winner was Carrie Martin, a second-grade teacher from Texas.
More details on the contest rules as well as the winning essay from the 2016 Contest can be found at bn.com/myfavoriteteacher.
