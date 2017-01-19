Children between the ages of 6 and 18 are invited to audition for Ballet Long Island’s performance of “Beauty and the Beast,” based on the original Broadway production.
Auditions will be held at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 25 or Feb 1 at The Ballet Center, 1863 Pond Rd., Ronkonkoma.
Contenders should come with a prepared song to be performed with karaoke CD or a cappella (music only; no one singing on the CD) and a monologue. They should dress comfortably and be prepared to move.
Roles include narrators, Belle, Maurice, Beast, Gaston, Lefou, Silly Girls, Lumiere, Cogsworth, Mrs. Potts, Babette, Madame De La Grande Bouche, Chip, Old Beggar Woman/Enchantress, Monsieur D’Arque, servants and statues, including a dust pan, flatware, egg timer, and more.
There is no fee to audition. However, if chosen, there is a $55 script and CD fee and each cast member must sell four total tickets. Performance dates are 7 p.m. April 21; 3 and 7 p.m. April 22, and 3 p.m. April 23.
For more information, call 631-737-1964 or visit balletlongisland.com
