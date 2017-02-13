When Yvette Allen-Campbell of Valley Stream worked in special education in New York City years ago, it seemed to her there was a skew in the number of black children needing services.
That observation started her on the path to her new book, “Black, Pregnant and Loving It: The Comprehensive Pregnancy Guide for Today’s Woman of Color” (Page Street, $22.99), which she co-wrote with Westchester obstetrician/gynecologist Dr. Suzanne Greenidge-Hewitt.
Campbell’s journey began with her decision to research whether the disparity she saw in schools was caused by differences in the way black and white children develop.See also100 books every kid should read
“Let me start from scratch, where everything is equal,” she thought, and she figured that would be birth. But she was “flabbergasted” by the statistics regarding the number of black children born with low birth weight, which can cause future developmental issues. “If you walk it all the way back like I did, for far too many black children the gap begins at birth. We have disparities; we can’t run away from that,” she says.
Her next step was to research what books were on the market to advise black women on developmental milestones that occur in utero. She found many pregnancy guidebooks — but not many that specifically addressed black women. “They were flooded with happy white women holding their bellies, proud to be pregnant,” she says. “Where are the pictures of the happy black moms holding their babies?”
She felt she had a dual purpose: to educate black women about what is happening inside their pregnant bodies, and to celebrate all shades of babies with glossy, upbeat, coffee-table-book-style photos of pregnant women of color, incorporating their culture and identity.
“I knew I couldn’t write a book on this topic without a doctor,” says Campbell, whose training and background is in education. So she partnered with Greenidge-Hewitt, medical director of Woman to Woman OB/GYN in Yonkers and a an assistant clinical professor at New York Columbia Presbyterian from 1994 to 2015.
Their 215-page book covers pregnancy diet and includes healthier soul food recipes lower in salt and fat; health issues common to pregnant black women such as hypertension, gestational diabetes and low birth weight; and a month-by-month guide to baby’s development in the womb. It covers labor and delivery, and details about black newborns’ skin and hair.
“We wanted to represent those things, good and bad, so that a black woman can pick up the book and say, ‘This one’s for me,’ ” Greenidge-Hewitt says.
The book also offers entertaining sections called “Wisdom From our Ancestors,” which includes folk myths and superstitions such as this one: “If you crave something when you’re pregnant and you eat a lot of it, your baby will have a mark that looks like the thing you craved.”
