Actress Jenna Von Oy, who played the character of Six on the “Blossom” TV sitcom, is coming to Turn of the Corkscrew book store in Rockville Center at 7 p.m. April 25 to talk about her new parenting book, “Situation Momedy: A Very Special Episode in Toddlerdom.”
Chapters include “This Is a Test of the Emergency Tantruming System” and “Potty Training: It’s a Crap Shoot.” This is Von Oy’s second parenting book; her first was called “Situation Momedy: A First-Time Mom’s Guide to Laughing Your Way through Pregnancy & Year One.”
Von Oy has two daughters and lives in Nashville.
The event is free, but the book costs $14.95. Turn of the Corkscrew is at 110 N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-764-6000, turnofthecorkscrew.com
