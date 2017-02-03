Schools all over the United States and the world can tune in at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 7, when Grammy nominated family musician Brady Rymer of Southold leads a concert called “Peace, Love and Buncee Buddies” emanating from Southold Elementary School. Brady will be accompanied by his band’s drummer and accordion player.
“It’s simply a concert to celebrate world peace and show kids how we’re all connected even though we’re far away,” Rymer says of the planned hourlong event. “We’re also going to try to Skype with a class from Bulgaria and a class in Kenya. It promotes friendship and empathy, kids getting to know this big world a little bit better.”
The concert is co-spearheaded by Buncee Buddies, an online pen pal program that's part of the Calverton-based edu.buncee.com that connects students around the world. Schools can watch the concert at ustream.tv/channel/ZAya5WhSaez
Rymer and The Little Band That Could have received their third Grammy nomination, and are up for the Best Children’s Album award on Feb. 12.
