Moms, do you wish you could go to day camp, too?
You can. At least for a day. The second annual Camp Mom is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 29 at Driftwood Day Camp, 331 Mt. Misery Rd., Melville.
Any mom from across Long Island can attend and do trapeze, zip lines, arts and crafts and more, says organizer Patricia Ribiero Wolfson, a Plainview mother of three who during the summer teaches in Driftwood’s camp TV studio.
There’ll also be a parenting workshop, dance workshop and workshop on effective family communication. The day includes breakfast, lunch and snacks and refreshments.
The cost is $150 per person. Register at campmomrocks.com or pay at the door. Event is rain or shine.
