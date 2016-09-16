To help you make the most of the season, we've rounded up the can't-miss fall activities for families on Long Island. Take a look.

Family fall festivals (Credit: Jenna Baker) (Credit: Jenna Baker) From hayrides and petting zoos, to pumpkin-picking and carnival games, there are many family festivals in September and October. Some of the upcoming festivals: The Long Island Fair, Apple Festival, Oyster Festival, Halloween fairs and more. To find the complete list, check out our family fall festivals guide.

Rise of the Jack O'Lanterns at Old Westbury Gardens (Credit: TheRise.org) (Credit: TheRise.org) The Rise of the Jack O'Lanterns at Old Westbury Gardens (71 Old Westbury Rd.) in Old Westbury lights up the night in October. The exhibit features more than 5,000 hand-carved jack o'lanterns created by professional artists and sculptors on display throughout a 1/3-mile trail. New for 2016: Double the number of carved 100+ pound pumpkins on display, new jack o'lantern structures featuring classic characters from movie favorites, including ones that will make you feel like you're in a galaxy far, far away and four live-carving stations. The event takes place Oct. 7-9, 14-16, 20-23 and 27-30; $26 adults, $22 children ages 3-12, free children 2 and younger; therise.org.

Ghostly Gala at Long Island Children's Museum (Credit: Long Island Children's Museum) (Credit: Long Island Children's Museum) On Oct. 29, from 6 to 9 p.m., the Long Island Children's Museum (11 Davis Ave.) in Garden City will be hosting a "Ghostly Gala." Show off your costume, decorate a goody bag, trick-or-treat, get your face painted, meet live animals, crafts and more. Also, special guests from the Organization for Bat Conservation will be on hand dispelling myths surrounding bats. Showtimes are 6:15 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:45 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. for an additional fee ($4 with Gala admission). Price: $10; advanced ticket purchases recommended; licm.org.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Fall Festival at Dees' Nursery (Credit: Dees' Nursery) (Credit: Dees' Nursery) Every weekend in October, including Monday, Oct. 10 (excluding Halloween weekend), families can enjoy the Fall Festival at Dees' Nursery (69 Atlantic Ave., Oceanside) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. You'll find an interactive petting zoo with food for the animals ($3 per child) and pumpkin-painting or decorating, and other fall crafts (small fee applies); deesnursery.com.

'Otto the Ghost' animated story at Hicks Nurseries (Credit: Hicks Nurseries) (Credit: Hicks Nurseries) It wouldn't be Halloween on Long Island without Otto the Ghost at Hicks Nurseries (100 Jericho Tpke.) in Westbury. Families can enjoy six animatronic scenes with read-along story cards. New this year, "Otto's Green Halloween," in which Otto and his pet friends create environmentally friendly ways to decorate and celebrate for Halloween with a strong focus on themes like friendship and family. You'll also find a hayride down a decorated trail, farm animals, pumpkins, apples, fudge, and on the weekends, roasted corn and popcorn. Visit everyday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 17 through Nov. 1. Price: Free, donations of non-perishable food items are welcome for Long Island Cares; hicksnurseries.com.

Haunted Hatchery (Credit: Newsday / Nancy Borowick) (Credit: Newsday / Nancy Borowick) Families are welcome to the Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery and Aquarium's not-so-scary Haunted Hatchery on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 2 to 5 p.m. You'll find Halloween crafts, games, refreshments and more fun. You can also trick-or-treat through the Hatchery; $6 adults, $4 children ages 3 to 12, free ages 2 and younger; cshfha.org.

Bats, Barnacles & Broomsticks at Long Island Aquarium (Credit: Long Island Aquarium & Exhibition Center) (Credit: Long Island Aquarium & Exhibition Center) The Long Island Aquarium & Exhibition Center (431 E. Main St.) in Riverhead is hosting a "Bats, Barnacles & Broomsticks" Halloween extravaganza on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Celebrate the Day of the Dead Aquarium-style with trick-or-treating, the Unearthing Atlantis Dig will be transformed into a spooktacular haunted house, face-painting, crafts, games, hay rides, pumpkin painting and more. Kids ages 12 and younger in costume will receive half off admission with a paying adult. Price: Aquarium admission is $27.95 adults, $21 ages 3 to 12, free children ages 2 and younger; longislandaquarium.

Bayville Scream Park 'Not So Scary' Days (Credit: Michael E. Ach) (Credit: Michael E. Ach) Bayville Scream Park (Bayville Avenue) in Bayville is known for its five thrilling attractions for brave tweens, teens and adults, but you may not know that the park also offers kids "Not So Scary" days. Open weekends and Columbus Day, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. feature less-scary versions of the haunted houses with no live actors. Families can enjoy Uncle Needles Fun House and Mirror Maze, The Temple of Terror, a Pumpkin Bounce, a Halloween Express Train Ride, crafts, a pumpkin patch, Halloween story telling, hermit crab races and more. Info: $22.75 Scream Park only, $31.75 for Scream Park and Adventure Park; bayvillescreampark.com.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Fall Farm Festival at White Post Farms (Credit: Jennifer Berger) (Credit: Jennifer Berger) Pumpkins take over White Post Farms (250 Old Country Rd.) in Melville during their annual Fall Farm Festival. Admission includes pumpkin-picking, unlimited sing-a-long hayrides, multiple bounce houses, petting zoo, playground area, play-in-the-hay, pig races, exotic bird show, the Boom Kaboom Game and more. The new show for 2016 is "Rodeo Ricky Home on the Range." Pony and train rides are an additional fee. Info: Weekends starting Sept. 24 through Oct. 30 (including Columbus Day) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (you can stay until 6 p.m.); $19 cash only; whitepostfarms.com.

Apple-picking at Lewin Farms (Credit: NaDean DeRosa) (Credit: NaDean DeRosa) Lewin Farms (812 Sound Ave.) in Wading River is best known for apple-picking. During certain times of the year, you can also pick strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, peaches, tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, pumpkins and Christmas trees. Each year, Lewin's corn maze is redesigned, so look for this year's theme. Info: Wednesday to Monday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; lewinfarm.com.

Spooky Fest! (Credit: Marisol Diaz) (Credit: Marisol Diaz) Spooky Fest! (Tanglewood Preserve in Rockville Centre, weekends starting Saturday, Oct. 15 through Sunday, Oct. 30 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.) Spooky Fest offers something for everyone from a maze of zombies to a not-so-spooky walk through the woods, a kid's craft area, a live animals exhibit and more. Price: $10 admission includes, Halloween theater, a fun, not-so-spooky walk in the woods for young children, arts and crafts, animal exhibit, the Mystery Den, Friendly Merry Monsters and face painting. For $15 admission includes all of the above as well as the scary attractions, such as Haunted Woods and Maze of Zombies.

Halloween Family Day (Credit: Walt Whitman Birthplace State Historic Site) (Credit: Walt Whitman Birthplace State Historic Site) The Walt Whitman Birthplace State Historic Site (246 Old Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station) is hosting a Halloween Family Day with Michael the Magician on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. Children can be part of the magic show. There will be a prize for the best costume, face-painting, guided tours of the Walt Whitman Birthplace and more; $9 per child; waltwhitman.org.

Pumpkins, corn maze, more at F&W Schmitt Family Farm (Credit: Sean Haggerty) (Credit: Sean Haggerty) Picking pumpkins isn't the only thing you can do at F&W Schmitt's Family Farms (26 Pinelawn Rd.) in Melville. There's a daytime, seven-acre corn maze, with this year's theme "Everest Adventure," free hayrides, straw pyramid, fire truck and treehouse slide, pumpkin patch playground, petting zoo, pony rides and a haunted mansion. Info: Daily, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; free entry; $8 corn maze, $6 haunted mansion; schmittfarms.com.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Apple-picking at Seven Ponds Orchard (Credit: Michael Heller) (Credit: Michael Heller) Spend the day apple-picking at Seven Ponds Orchard (65 Seven Ponds Rd.) in Water Mill. Afterward, check out the corn maze, hay rides and a playground with life-size wooden toys such as a tractor, truck and windmill to climb on, crawl through and slide down. Plus, there's a farmers market with a bounty of fresh fruit, vegetables, baked goods and more. Info: Daily, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., $8; 631-726-8015.

Fall fun at Hanks Pumpkintown (Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) Looking for gigantic pumpkins? Hanks Pumpkintown (240 Montauk Hwy.) in Water Mill features large pumpkins with some weighing 50 to 100 pounds. You'll also find pumpkin-picking, wagon rides, mazes, corn swings, pedal cars, tractor train rides, giant slides, cow milking, playgrounds, photo stations, pony rides and more. There's also a market including fruits, vegetables, baked goods and roasted corn. Info: Daily, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Maze Park, weekends only and Columbus Day, $12; hankspumpkintown.com.

Long Island Fall Festival (Credit: Danielle Finkelstein) (Credit: Danielle Finkelstein) Long Island Fall Festival (Heckscher Park in Huntington on Friday, Oct. 7 from 5 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Monday, Oct. 10 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) The fair is hosted by the Huntington Township Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Huntington. You'll find live entertainment, a carnival, hundreds of vendors, international food courts, beer and wine tent, activities for young children and more.

Harbes Western Farm- Jamesport (Credit: Handout) (Credit: Handout) Frontier Land and Maze at Harbes Western Farm (1223 Main Rd.) in Jamesport features a variety of fun Western-themed farm adventures for kids. You'll find a pumpkin bounce, petting zoo, a pedal cart where kids can ride around a track, teepee, pony rides, gemstone mining, hayrides, potato sack races, pumpkin tosses, their largest and most interactive corn maze and other games. Info: Open daily, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., $12.95 per person for hayride, maze and more; $5 pony rides; harbesfamilyfarm.com.

Great Jack-O’-Lantern Spectacular Sail (Credit: iStock) (Credit: iStock) Great Jack-O'-Lantern Spectacular Sail (Belmont Lake State Park in North Babylon on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.) Enjoy a day of crafts, games, a petting zoo and various trick or treat stations. Bring your best carved pumpkin-- the first 80 will be placed on flotation device with candles inside and sailed around Belmont Lake behind kayaks. Price: Free.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

West Hills Fall Festival (Credit: West Hills Day Camp) (Credit: West Hills Day Camp) On Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., head to West Hills Day Camp (21 Sweet Hollow Rd., Huntington) for their 2016 Fall Festival. Activities include inflatable bouncers, trick or treating, haunted house, carnival games, face painting, hay rides, refreshments including apple cider, hot chocolate, hot dogs and popcorn, and more; westhillsdaycamp.com. Price: Free admission

Schmitt Family Farm Fall Festival (Credit: Schmitt Family Farm) (Credit: Schmitt Family Farm) Schmitt Family Farm Fall Festival (6 Bagatelle Rd. in Dix Hills on Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30, including Columbus Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) The family festival includes pumpkin-picking, hayrides, an animal train ride, a pumpkin bounce house, a firetruck slide, haunted maze, a John Deere trike play area, duck races, roasted corn, apple cider and more. Price: Free admission, some fees may apply).

'Not So Scary' Adventure for Kids at Gateway Playhouse (Credit: Don Rebar) (Credit: Don Rebar) Take a stroll through a batty maze and encounter some goofy creatures, bewitching tricks and ghoulish delights at the "Not So Scary" Adventure for Kids at Gateway Playhouse (215 South Country Rd.) in Bellport. A cheerful guide accompanies groups through a well-lit tour with treats at the end. The event takes place Saturdays and Sundays starting Oct. 8 through Oct. 30, from noon to 4 p.m. Face-painting, balloons, a pumpkin bouncer and more are included. Price: $10; gatewayplayhouse.org.

Barnyard Adventure and Fall Festival at Harbes Family Farm (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger) (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger) Every day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., families can enjoy the Barnyard Adventure at Harbes Family Farm (715 Sound Ave.) in Mattituck. Kids will enjoy singing hayrides (weekends only), a petting zoo, pig races (on weekends), a hedge maze, pedal cars, a barnyard bounce house, Bunnyville, Honey Bee Observatory, a corn maze and more. The Fall Festival late September and runs through the end of October. There will also be pumpkin-picking, a corn maze, live entertainment, roasted corn, lemonades and more. Price: Barnyard Adventure: Monday through Friday, $7.95; Saturday and Sunday, $12.95. Children ages 2 and younger are free. Fall Festival weekends start late September. Pony rides: $5. Singing hayride: $5; harbesfamilyfarm.com.

Pumpkin Park at Adventureland (Credit: Adventureland) (Credit: Adventureland) The Pumpkin Park at Adventureland (2245 Broad Hollow Rd.) in Farmingdale will take place on Oct. 22 and 23 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guests are encouraged to dress up and trick-or-treat at vendors set up throughout the park. Adventureland is also hosting a food drive and are encouraging guests to bring non-perishable food items. Each donor will receive a free ride on the Ghost House ride. Pumpkin Park entrance is free, fee for rides; adventureland.us.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Long Island Fair (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa) (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa) Long Island Fair (Old Bethpage Restoration, Round Swamp Road in Old Bethpage on Saturday, Sept. 24 through Sunday, Sept. 25 and Friday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Prize-winning vegetables, flower and crafts displayed in the replica of 1866 Fairgrounds Exhibition Hall. Farm animals, poultry, brass band concerts, traditional music, children's games, craft demonstrations, magic shows, puppet shows, interactive farm display, corn-husking, crosscut-sawing contests, craft and gift show. Price: $12 adults, $8 children ages 5 to 12.