If you're looking for something fun to do, take your kids to a carousel for National Merry-Go-Round Day.

Today commemorates the anniversary of the patent for the modern carousel awarded to William Schneider of Davenport, Iowa, in 1871. Since then, the popular amusement park ride featuring revolving wooden horses and circus music has been a fixture at just about every theme park in the country.

In fact, there are many carousels around Long Island. Take a look at a few of them:

Heckscher Carousel (Hempstead Lake State Park, West Hempstead).

For $2 a ride, children can enjoy 36 jumping horses and two chariots on this classic wooden carousel.

Info: Open weekends, but call 516-766-1029 for hours.

Nunley's Carousel (Charles Lindbergh Blvd., Garden City)

This historic carousel is 102-years-old and features 41 horses and one lion. It's located indoors and costs $2 a ride.

Info: Hours are Tues.-Fri., noon to 3 p.m.; Sat.-Sun. and holidays noon to 5 p.m. From June 30 to Labor Day it's open daily from 12-5 p.m. Call 516-572-4102 for more information.

Merry-Go-Round at Adventureland (2245 Broad Hollow Rd., Farmingdale)

A wooden carousel that costs $1 per ticket (three tickets per ride), or pay one price for unlimited rides at the park ($26.95).

Info: Visit adventureland.us for hours.

Boomers Family Fun Center (655 Long Island Ave., Medford)

As one of the kiddie rides, the carousel is meant just for little ones, but parents can ride on it, too. It costs $3 a ride.

Info: Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Call 631-475-1771 for more information.

Greenport Antique Carousel (Mitchell Park, Greenport)

The vintage 1920s carousel is in the Glass Carousel Pavilion costs $2 a ride.

Info: The hours are 10 a.m.to 9 p.m., daily June 23-Labor Day; off season: weekends and holidays, weather permitting, call for hours.

There are also other places to find carousels around Long Island. For example, many of the malls have smaller versions and the Source Mall (504 Old Country Rd., Westbury) features a larger one for $2 a ride. The Long Island Game Farm in Manorville also has a carousel that is part of the general admission to the farm.