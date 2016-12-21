If your family doesn't celebrate Christmas and is looking for something fun to do on Christmas Day, join The Chai Center for Hanukkah Bowling Night at BowlMor Lanes, 2183 Jericho Tpke., in Commack. (Credit: Fotolia)
If your family doesn’t celebrate Christmas and is looking for something fun to do on Christmas Day, join The Chai Center for Hanukkah Bowling Night at BowlMor Lanes, 2183 Jericho Tpke. in Commack.
The event runs from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 25 and is $12 per person. It includes two hours of glow-in-the-dark bowling, shoes, latkes, doughnuts and a bowling pin menorah ceremony.
To RSVP, call 631-351-8672 or visit thechaicenter.com.
