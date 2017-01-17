Cookie Monster, a character on "Sesasme Street." (Credit: COURTESY OF VEE CORPORATION)
Kids can explore characters from “PAW Patrol,” “Jake and the Neverland Pirates,” “Sesame Street” and more at a new Mommy and Me weekly class called “Character Craze” at Once Upon a Treetop, 151 Dupont St., Plainview.
The class is geared toward ages 15 months to 36 months and meets from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays beginning Jan. 31. Cost is $175 for seven weeks.
The characters will be...
The characters will be brought to life through stories, songs, and more (there won’t be a person dressed as a character). To register, call 516-349-1140. For more information, visit onceuponatreetop.com
