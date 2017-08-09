Looking for something unique to do with the kids this summer? How about fishing?

Long Island has plenty of places to dangle a line — party boats in the ocean, bays or Sound; freshwater lakes; docks that jut like fingers into waterways.

All you need is a basic, well-made fishing rod and appropriate bait. Following are some angling outings to try.

SALTWATER

CAPTAIN LOU FLEET, 31 Woodcleft Ave., Freeport, 516-623-5823, captloufleet.com Cost $42 adults, $32 seniors and children (ages 4-12), plus gratuity. Hours: 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. Take advantage of $3 rod rentals; bait and tackle included. Fishing excursions on the waters of Great South Bay and the Atlantic for fluke (in season), sea bass, blackfish, porgies, mackerel, cod, pollock, bluefish, weakfish, striped bass and more.

THE CAPTREE FLEET, Captree State Park, 631-669-6464; captreefleet.com Hours: Fleet runs daily half-day or full-day trips (open and charter), sightseeing and dive cruises. Reservations not necessary for open-boat fishing.

JAMES JOSEPH FISHING, 84 N. New York Ave., Huntington, jamesjosephfishing.com, 631-651-8235. Hours: 4:30-8:30 p.m. daily. Fluke fishing, half-day (4-hour) trips, call or check website for schedule. Bluefish and striped bass fishing. Cost $45 adults, $43 seniors, $30 ages 12 and younger. Free parking.

JONES BEACH FISHING PIERS, Field 10, Bay Parkway, Wantagh, 516-826-5979. Cost $10 Jones Beach parking fee. Four “finger piers” jut into Great South Bay. Bring a rod and other necessities. A bait station rents rods and reels.

LAZY BONES, 474 W. Lake Dr., Montauk, behind Swallow Restaurant, 631-668-5671, montauksportfishing.com/lazybones, Cost $50 adults, $35 12 and younger, bait, rod, tackle, fish cleaning and bagging; snacks, drinks and coolers allowed. Hours: 8-noon and 1-5 p.m. daily May 17- mid-Sept. Starts season with fluke and ends with stripped bass and bluefish; reservations strongly recommended.

PATCHOGUE, MASCOT DOCK, South Ocean Avenue, Patchogue. This dock is available for everyone to fish for snappers and bluefish. Hours: Parking lot by dock is open to everyone for no charge until 6 p.m. From 6-11 p.m., only village residents can park in this lot.

PORT JEFFERSON OSPREY, 118 W. Broadway, Port Jefferson, 631-331-4153, ospreyfishing.com Full-day, half-day and evening open-boat fishing trips, plus sunset charters. Cost About $45-$65 ($35-$55 younger than 14).

SHINNECOCK STAR, 365 Dune Rd., Oaklands Marina, Hampton Bays, 631-728-4563, shinnecockstar.com. Cost $60 adults half day, $50 ages 12 and younger; $85 and up full day, $75 ages 12 and younger; includes rod, reel, bait, cleaning and bagging. Snacks available, but bring lunch. Hours: 7-11 a.m., noon-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. (charters) Memorial Day-Labor Day; 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Labor Day-Memorial Day

THE VIKING FLEET, Montauk Harbor, 631-668-5700; vikingfleet.com Cost $50, $30 ages 5-12, free 4 and younger; rods, tackle and bait provided. Reservations recommended. Hours: 8 a.m.-noon or 1-5 p.m. daily. This boat fishes for fluke in the ocean waters around Montauk. Food and beverages available, coolers allowed.

FRESHWATER

BELMONT LAKE STATE PARK, North Babylon, 631-667-5055, nwsdy.li/blsp Cost $8 parking fee. Fishing anywhere around the lake. Fishing is permitted from rowboats June 27-Sept. 1, Mon.-Fri., excluding holidays.

HEMPSTEAD LAKE STATE PARK, West Hempstead, 516-766-1029, nwsdy.li/hlsp Cost $8 parking fee April-Oct. Fishing is permitted on Hempstead Lake and South and McDonald ponds; trout are stocked in the two ponds in the fall.

SOUTHAVEN COUNTY PARK, Victory Avenue, Brookhaven, 631-854-1414; co.suffolk.ny.us Cost $7 park entrance fee; $4 with Suffolk County Green Key Card. Fish from the shoreline of Hards Lake, which is part of the Carmans River, and you might catch brook or rainbow trout, largemouth bass, perch or bluegills. If they meet state length requirements, you can take the fish home.

WANTAGH PARK, 1 King Rd., Wantagh, 516-571-7460, nwsdy.li/wanpark. Cost $10 parking fee on weekends for nonresidents. Fishing pier is on the south end of the park.