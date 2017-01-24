Chuck E. Cheese’s has partnered with the Center for Autism and Related Disorders to offer Sensory Sensitive Sundays at four Chuck E. Cheese’s locations on Long Island.
From 9 to 11 a.m. on the first Sunday of every month, children with autism and other special needs can play games, have pizza and earn prizes in an environment with fewer crowds, less noise, dimmed lighting and without music or costumed characters.
Parents will be permitted to bring snacks for their children if they are needed due to dietary restrictions or gluten allergies.
The program is being tested in 54 restaurants across New York, New Jersey and New England with the goal of rolling it out nationally later this year.
On Long Island, the locations include: Hempstead (162 Fulton Ave.), Hicksville (11-15 Hanover Place), Patchogue (121 Sunrise Hwy.) and West Islip (155 Sunrise Hwy.).
