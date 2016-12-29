Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery & Aquarium will hold new year's hikes on Jan. 2, 2017. (Credit: Dreamstime)
Start off the new year with a guided family hike held at Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery & Aquarium at 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. Monday. Learn about Long Island winter habitats.
Preregistration required; cost is $4 for kids ages 3 to 12 and senior citizens ages 65 and older, and $6 for adults. Call 516-692-6768 or visit cshfishhatchery.org for more details or to register.
Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery & Aquarium is at 1660 Route 25A in Cold Spring Harbor.
