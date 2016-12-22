Creative Corner's Hanukkah Crafts Night includes making faux stained-glass paintings. (Credit: Creative Corner)
Creative Corner will offer a Hanukkah Crafts Night for kids of all ages from 5-8 p.m. on Dec. 29.
Holiday picture frames, mugs and faux stained-glass paintings will be among the choices. Each craft will cost $5-$20.
Parents can drop off kids ages 8 and older. RSVP isn’t necessary unless kids are interested in decorating a large kosher dreidel cookie, which will cost $10. RSVP for cookie by Dec. 27. “That’s the one thing that we do need to know ahead of time to order a specific number,” says Nichole Baldino, manager of Creative Corner, 482 Hempstead Ave., West Hempstead.
To RSVP or for more information, call 516-385-8782.
