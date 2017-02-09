HIGHLIGHTS Singers aged 9 to 19 can apply

Workshop will be held on Feb. 24-25

Young singers ages 9 to 19 who want to participate in a workshop with Long Island-raised performer Debbie Gibson can apply by emailing a YouTube video of any length, either a cappella or singing to a karaoke or background track, to DebbieGibsonsElectricYouth@gmail.com by Feb. 15.

Before singing, state name, age and reason for wanting to attend the workshop. Students will be divided into two groups based mainly on age, but some exceptions will apply for more musically advanced singers.

The workshop will be held at a location on the North Shore of Long Island. It will be spread over two days with each group working from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on either Feb. 24 or 25. But all singers are invited to attend both days, if they would like to observe the other students at work.

Students will be sent a fully mixed recording of their work no later than one week after the workshop that they can post online or use as a “demo” to submit for auditions.

Parents will be invited into the studio for 30 minutes before the workshop to register, see the setting, and ask any questions they may have.

Total fee is $500 per singer; lunches are not included. Attending the second day is complimentary.