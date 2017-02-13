Is your child potty trained, but you still have diapers or pullups left? Would you like to make a donation to someone in need?
On Feb. 14, the Allied Foundation will do a ribbon-cutting for its “Diaper Bank of Long Island” at Pediatric Health Associates, 100 Manetto Hill Rd., in Plainview.
Open packages and new packages can be dropped off at Plainview or any of the other Allied Physicians locations throughout Long Island. They will be accepted and then distributed through The Interfaith Nutrition Network in Hempstead in Nassau County and the Gerald Ryan Outreach Center in Wyandanch in Suffolk County.See also50 best places for families on LI
For a list of offices, visit alliedphysiciansgroup.com. For information, call 631-386-4185 and ask for Kerry Gillick-Goldberg, direct of programs for the Allied Foundation.
