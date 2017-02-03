Each weekend in February, three Long Island movie theaters will be featuring Disney classics for $6.

Broadway Multiplex Cinemas (955 Broadway Mall, Hicksville), Farmingdale Multiplex Ciniemas (1001 Broad Hollow Rd., Farmingdale) and Island 16: Cinema de Lux (85 Morris Ave., Holtsville) are hosting "Disney Family Favorites" presented by Showcase Cinemas.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The movie schedule for each weekend includes "Alice in Wonderland" (Feb. 3-5), "Aladdin" (Feb. 10-12), "Frozen" (Feb. 17-20) and "Dumbo" (Feb. 24-26). The movies will be shown at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at each theater.

See alsoFree (or cheap) for kids on Long Island

To order tickets, visit showcasecinemas.com.