Each weekend in February, three Long Island movie theaters will be featuring Disney classics for $6.
Broadway Multiplex Cinemas (955 Broadway Mall, Hicksville), Farmingdale Multiplex Ciniemas (1001 Broad Hollow Rd., Farmingdale) and Island 16: Cinema de Lux (85 Morris Ave., Holtsville) are hosting "Disney Family Favorites" presented by Showcase Cinemas.
The movie schedule for each weekend includes "Alice in Wonderland" (Feb. 3-5), "Aladdin" (Feb. 10-12), "Frozen" (Feb. 17-20) and "Dumbo" (Feb. 24-26). The movies will be shown at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at each theater.See alsoFree (or cheap) for kids on Long Island
To order tickets, visit showcasecinemas.com.
