A new sing-along version of Disney's "Moana" is coming to theaters on Jan. 27, 2017.
The movie, about a spirited teenager who sails out on a daring mission to prove herself a master wayfinder and fulfill her ancestors’ unfinished quest, will launch in more than 2,000 theaters nationwide. The full-length film will feature the lyrics karaoke-style at the bottom of the screen. Audiences can belt out the words to their favorite "Moana" original songs including the Golden Globe-nominated "How Far I'll Go" and other scores from songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda and more.
"Moana" opened on Nov. 23, 2016, becoming the No. 2 Thanksgiving debut ever with $82 million, according to a Disney news release. The film has earned more than $225 million domestically and $450 million worldwide to date. The movie's soundtrack reigned at No. 1 on the iTunes Albums chart, is currently No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart and is No. 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart.See alsoDisney's 2017 movie release schedule
Additionally, the original theatrical version of the film will release digitally Feb. 21 and on Blu-ray March 7.
