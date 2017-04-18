Drop off gently used prom dresses, bridesmaid dresses and accessories at the Mid-Island Y JCC in Plainview now through April 21 to be contributed to the 23rd Annual Prom Boutique sponsored by the Long Island Volunteer Center and Nassau Community College marketing and fashion students.
Make sure dresses are clean and on hangers and place them on the designated rack in the main lobby of the JCC at 45 Manetto Hill Rd., Plainview. Pack accessories and smaller items, such as shoes, handbags and costume jewelry in plastic bags so they do not become separated.
Volunteers are needed to help sort and deliver dresses. To volunteer, write to Gail Warrack at gwarrack@miyjcc.org
