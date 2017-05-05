Kids can hear the brand-new “Dragons Love Tacos 2: The Sequel” (Dial Books, $18.99) at a story time at Barnes & Noble, 4000 E. Jericho Tpke. in East Northport at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The first “Dragons Love Tacos” book, by Adam Rubin, was released in 2012 and became a New York Times bestseller. The sequel, geared to ages 3 to 5, launched on May 2 and tells of what happens when — horrors! — there are no tacos left anywhere in the world.
The event is free and includes a craft activity after the reading. For more information, call 631-462-2069.
