Easter arrives nearly a month into the spring this year (Sunday, April 16), which should give the Easter Bunny plenty of time to hop around Long Island. And it wouldn't be Easter without egg hunts, breakfasts with the Easter Bunny, spring festivals and more.

Here's where you can hunt for eggs and meet the Easter Bunny in Nassau and Suffolk.

Cold Spring Harbor Hatchery egg hunt (Credit: Dreamstime) (Credit: Dreamstime) Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery and Aquarium (1660 Rt. 25A, Cold Spring Harbor) is hosting its annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 15 from 10:30 a.m.-noon for children up to 8 years of age, including a "tot garden" for kids ages 2 and younger. Participants should bring baskets for collection; no advance registration required. Price: $6, children ages 3-12: $4, ages 2 and younger are free. For more information, call 516-692-6768-6768 or visit cshfishhatchery.org.

Easter Bonnet Parade in Sag Harbor (Credit: Brittany Wait) (Credit: Brittany Wait) The Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce is presenting its annual Easter Bonnet Parade on Saturday, April 15 at 1 p.m. Open to the public, participants are invited to wear decorative holiday bonnets and then follow the Easter Bunny down Main Street from Muse in the Harbor (16 Main St.) to the Sag Harbor Garden Center (11 Spring St.) to take part in a free petting zoo. For more information, visit sagharborchamber.com.

Deepwells Farm County Park (Credit: St. James Chamber of Commerce) (Credit: St. James Chamber of Commerce) The St. James Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual free Spring Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 15 on the grounds of the Deepwells Farm County Park in St. James (Route 25A and Moriches Road) at 1 p.m. Open to children up to 10 years old; the Easter Bunny will be present and kids should bring baskets. More information at 631-584-8510 or stjameschamber.org.

White Post Farms (Credit: FamousVisions.com) (Credit: FamousVisions.com) Head to White Post Farms (250 Old Country Rd., Melville) April 8-16 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. to meet the Easter Bunny. Photos are free to take with paid admission, which also includes the farm dry bouncers, the bird aviaries, the giraffe station and the monkey barn, as well as an Easter egg hunt, a chance to pet an actual bunny and live entertainment from magician Jim McClenahan. Price: call ahead for admission (farm is cash only). For more information, visit whitepostfarms.com.

Port Jefferson's Annual Easter Parade and Egg Hunt (Credit: Barbara Ransome) (Credit: Barbara Ransome) The Port Jefferson Village Center is leading an Easter bonnet walking parade down Main Street in Port Jefferson on Sunday, April 16 from noon-1:30 p.m. that also features a free 12:30 p.m. egg hunt on the Great Lawn at Harborfront Park (101-A East Broadway) for children ages 2-5 and 6-8. Call 631-473-1414 or visit portjeffchamber.com.

Dees' Nursery (Credit: Dees' Nursery) (Credit: Dees' Nursery) Meet the Easter Bunny at Dees' Nursery (69 Atlantic Ave., Oceanside) on April 1-2, April 8-9 and April 15 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. with two priced photo packages ($12 and $20), but guests also may sit with the Bunny and take their own pictures for free. Call 516-678-3535 or visit deesnursery.com.

Roosevelt Field (Credit: Roosevelt Field) (Credit: Roosevelt Field) Families can meet the Easter Bunny daily in the North Court at Roosevelt Field (630 Old Country Rd., Garden City) through Sunday, April 16. Photo packages will be available for purchase; visit simon.com for hours, visit simon.noerrbunny.com to reserve an appointment for photos.

Vanderbilt Reichert Planetarium (Credit: T.C. McCarthy) (Credit: T.C. McCarthy) Kids can hunt for eggs during a visit with the Easter Bunny and his friend Li'l Chick at the buffet breakfast and astronomy show to be held at the Vanderbilt Planetarium (180 Little Neck Rd., Centerport; 631-854-5579) on Saturday, April 15 from 9 a.m.-noon. Space is limited, tickets must be purchased in advance at vanderbiltmuseum.org; children 12 and under $18, older and adults $30. Children should bring baskets and bonnets.

Penguin Egg Hunt and Easter Brunch (Credit: Long Island Aquarium) (Credit: Long Island Aquarium) The Long Island Aquarium and Exhibition Center (467 E. Main St., Riverhead, 631-208-9200) is hosting its annual "Penguin Egg Hunt" twice (April 15-16) from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at which young guests can search for up to five eggs filled with either prizes or candy. Price: admission included in the Aquarium entrance fee ($27.95 for ages 13-61; $21 for children ages 3-12. April 16 also features an Easter Brunch with seating at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.; children ages 3-12: $24.95, 13 and older: $49.95, children ages 2 and younger free. Reservations required, brunch fee includes aquarium admission; visit longislandaquarium.com for tickets.

Walt Whitman Shops (Credit: Walt Whitman Shops) (Credit: Walt Whitman Shops) Spend time with the Easter Bunny at Walt Whitman Shops (Route 110, Huntington Station) through Saturday, April 15 and will be located near Center Court. Photo packages will be available for purchase; visit simon.com for hours, visit simon.noerrbunny.com to reserve an appointment for photos.

Easter brunch at Woodbury Country Club (Credit: Angela Gaul) (Credit: Angela Gaul) Woodbury Country Club (884 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury) is hosting an Easter brunch buffet on Sunday, April 16 from noon-3 p.m. In addition to the food, the event will feature an Easter egg hunt, petting zoo and an opportunity to take photos with the Easter Bunny. Price: $58.00; children ages 3-12: $25 (children ages 1 and younger are free). Call 516-692-6200 for reservations and additional information.

Smith Haven Mall (Credit: Smith Haven Mall) (Credit: Smith Haven Mall) Head to the Smith Haven Mall (313 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove) through Saturday, April 15 to meet the Easter Bunny in Center Court. Photo packages will be available for purchase; visit simon.com for hours, visit simon.noerrbunny.com to reserve an appointment for photos.

Hicks Nurseries (Credit: Hicks Nurseries) (Credit: Hicks Nurseries) The Easter Bunny will be available for pictures at Hicks Nurseries (100 Jericho Tpke., Westbury) on April 8-9 and 14-15 from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m.-4 p.m. Price: Taking photos with the Easter Bunny is free.

Easter Egg Hunts at Benner’s Farm (Credit: Bob Benner) (Credit: Bob Benner) Benner's Farm (56 Gnarled Hollow Rd., Setauket) will host egg hunts on April 15-16 at 12:30 p.m.; 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. both days. Bring baskets for collecting; spots are limited. Price: free with farm admission fee ($6 ages 14 and younger, $8 older); call 631-689-8172 for more information.

Atlantic Nursery (Credit: Atlantic Nursery) (Credit: Atlantic Nursery) The Easter Bunny will be hopping in to Atlantic Nursery (250 Atlantic Ave., Freeport) on April 9-10 from noon to 3 p.m. Pets are also welcome; all proceeds will benefit Bobbi & the Strays Animal Shelter. Call 516-378-7357 for photo pricing.

Westfield Sunrise (Credit: Westfield Sunrise) (Credit: Westfield Sunrise) Head over to Westfield Sunrise (One Sunrise Mall, Massapequa) to meet the Easter Bunny March 24-April 15 daily on the lower level (in the Macy's Court). Photo packages are available for purchase; visit westfield.com for pricing and hours.

Westfield South Shore (Credit: Westfield South Shore) (Credit: Westfield South Shore) The Easter Bunny will be at Westfield South Shore (1701 Sunrise Hwy., Bay Shore) March 24-April 15 daily in the Lord & Taylor Court. Photo packages are available for purchase; visit westfield.com for pricing and hours.

Easter Bunny at Green Acres Mall (Credit: Green Acres Mall) (Credit: Green Acres Mall) The Easter Bunny will be visiting Green Acres Mall (2034 Sunrise Hwy., Valley Stream) daily March 28-April 16, seated in front of Kay Jewelers. Photo packages are available for purchase; visit greenacresmallonline.com for pricing and hours.

Easter Brunch at Stonebridge Country Club (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) The Easter Bunny will be on hand as part of an Easter brunch at Stonebridge Country Club (2000 Raynors Way, Smithtown, 631-724-7500) on Easter Sunday, April 16, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. The occasion will feature unlimited mimosas, with a brunch station from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and a pasta bar from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Price: Ages 11 and older: $39.95; children 10 and younger half-price. Reservations are required and can be made at lessings.com or by calling 516- 656-6899.