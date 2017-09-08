From hayrides and petting zoos to pumpkin-picking and carnival games, we have everything you need to plan fun-filled family weekends this fall. Take a look at family festivals happening this month on Long Island.

Fall Farm Festival at White Post Farms (Credit: Jennifer Berger) (Credit: Jennifer Berger) WHERE/ WHEN 250 Old Country Rd., Melville; weekends and Columbus Day, Sept. 23-Oct. 29: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. DETAILS Featuring an animal farm (including Patches, the resident giraffe), wagon rides, pumpkin picking and entrance into the bird aviary. Scheduled entertainment includes a dog show, magic show, bird show, variety show, the "Great Stage Show" and the "Nick's Kids Show." Price: 2017 admission fee yet to be determined, but it will include the bounce and slides, wagon rides, hay play, all shows, admission to the animal farm, bird aviary, and monkey exhibit; pumpkins, pony rides, food, train rides and animal feed is available at additional cost. INFO 631-351-9373, whitepostfarms.com

Long Island Garlic Festival (Credit: Johnny Milano) (Credit: Johnny Milano) WHERE/ WHEN 4558 Sound Ave., Riverhead; Sept. 16-17: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. DETAILS Features contests, a craft marketplace, farm tours and family activities, there'll also be garlic-inspired foods, Long Island wine, local and organic agriculture and, as expected, a lot of garlic for sale to plant or eat. Contests will include a garlic-eating challenge and the "Stinky Garlic Breath Competition." Price: $5, children under 6 are free INFO 631-722-8777, gardenofevefarm.com

Hicks Nurseries Fall Festival (Credit: Newsday / Audrey C. Tiernan) (Credit: Newsday / Audrey C. Tiernan) WHERE/ WHEN 100 Jericho Tpke., Westbury; Sept. 16-Oct. 29: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. (Fridays 8 a.m.-8 p.m.) DETAILS Enjoy hayrides, fresh picked apples, apple cider, live farm animals, children's workshops, pumpkin contests and more. Come see the "Otto the Ghost" animated story, that focuses on friendship, family and Halloween cheer; "Otto" will be available for photos 10 a.m.- noon and 2 p.m.-4 p.m. on weekends. Price: Parking and admission is free; donations of non-perishable food items for Long Island Cares is appreciated INFO 516-272-4649, hicksnurseries.com

Big Rig Truck Show (Credit: Newsday / Debbie Roday) (Credit: Newsday / Debbie Roday) WHERE/ WHEN Pennysaver Ampitheater At Bald Hill: 55 S Bicycle Path, Farmingville; Sunday, Oct. 8: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. DETAILS Featuring over 350 trucks, the event will also feature live music, monster truck rides, games, bounce houses and vendors selling food and toys. Price: $10 (free ages 12 and younger) INFO 631-841-2640, convoytruck.com

Fink's Country Farm Fall Festival (Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) WHERE/ WHEN 6242 Middle Country Rd., Wading River; open weekends Sept. 23rd thru Oct. 29: 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. DETAILS Includes hayrides, a corn maze, U-pick pumpkins, train rides, combine slide, playground area, barnyard bouncer, face-painting, petting zoo, pony rides, roasted corn, fresh produce and more. Price: $15, free ages 2 and younger INFO 631-886-2272, finksfarm.com

Fall Festival at Dees' Nursery (Credit: Dees' Nursery) (Credit: Dees' Nursery) WHERE/ WHEN 69 Atlantic Ave., Oceanside; Saturdays, Sundays in October and Columbus Day (Oct. 9): 11 a.m.-5 p.m. DETAILS You'll find an interactive petting zoo, pumpkin-painting, pony rides and a free trip through the "Spooky Walk." Price: fees to be announced INFO 516-678-3535, deesnursery.com.

Brightwaters Farms Fall Harvest (Credit: Brightwaters Farms and Nursery) (Credit: Brightwaters Farms and Nursery) WHERE/ WHEN 1624 Manatuck Blvd., Bay Shore; Sept. 30-Oct. 29 daily: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. DETAILS Families can enjoy pumpkin-picking (69 cents per pound), hayrides ($3 per person weekdays, unlimited hayrides Saturdays, Sundays and Columbus Day as part of admission fee), animal feeding ($2 per cone), a farm playground and more. On weekends, there will also be live entertainment with Zippy the Clown, face-painting, magic shows, rubber-ducky races, mini-tractor ride and more. Price: Saturdays, Sundays and Columbus Day: $10, free ages 1 and younger; admission is free weekdays. POP admission: $20 per child (includes general admission plus unlimited Little Farmers Playland rides, does not include pony rides or farm animal feeding). INFO 631-665-5411, brightwatersfarms.com

Barnyard Adventure at Harbes Family Farm (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger) (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger) WHERE/ WHEN 715 Sound Ave., Mattituck; Mon-Thurs: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Fri-Sun: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. DETAILS Families can enjoy the Barnyard Adventure daily until Tuesday, Oct. 31. Kids will enjoy singing hayrides (Fri-Sun, holidays only), a petting zoo, pig races (Fri-Sun, holidays only), a gnome-themed hedge maze, "Jumbo Jumpers" bounce pillows, Bunnyville rabbit attraction, an animatronic Chicken Show and more. Price: Mon-Thurs: $9.95, Fri: $13.95, Sat-Sun, holidays: $14.95, season pass: $30 INFO 631-365-2937, harbesfamilyfarm.com

Harvest Festival at Benner’s Farm (Credit: Benner's Farm) (Credit: Benner's Farm) WHERE/ WHEN 56 Gnarled Hollow Rd., East Setauket; Sunday, Oct. 22: noon-4 p.m.DETAILS Featuring apple cider making demonstrations, farm animals to pet and feed, hayrides, fresh local produce and live music. Price: $8 adults, $6 for children ages 12 and younger. INFO 631-689-8172, bennersfarm.com

Flick and Treat Festival (Credit: Ed Betz) (Credit: Ed Betz) WHERE/ WHEN Newsday: 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville (Ruland Road entrance); Saturday, Oct. 14: gates open at 3 p.m., movie starts at sundown DETAILS Newsday's free annual fall Flick and Treat Festival features an outdoor screening of a film (to be announced). Long Island families are welcome to participate in a costume contest and enjoy safe trick-or-treating, a pumpkin patch and a movie under the stars. Price: admission is free INFO 631-843-2666, newsdayevents.com

Crestwood's Fall Fair & Open House (Credit: Crestwood) (Credit: Crestwood) WHERE/ WHEN: 313 Round Swamp Rd., Melville; Saturday, Oct. 14: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. DETAILS: Activities include pumpkin-picking, a bungee trampoline, face-painting, raffles, snacks, adventure ropes course, carousel, a ferris wheel and treetop playground, among other doings. Price: free admission; advance registration is required INFO crestwoodcountryday.com; RSVP at info@crestwoodcountryday.com or by calling 631-692-6361.

Rolling River Fall Festival (Credit: Rolling River) (Credit: Rolling River) WHERE/ WHEN Rolling River Day Camp: 477 Ocean Ave., East Rockaway; Saturday, Oct. 21: noon-4 p.m. DETAILS Offers face painting, hayrides, pumpkin-picking, live entertainment, rides, bounce house fun and more. Price: admission is free INFO 516-593-2267, rollingriver.com

Great Jack-O’-Lantern Spectacular Sail (Credit: iStock) (Credit: iStock) WHERE/ WHEN Belmont Lake State Park: Southern State Parkway Exit 38, North Babylon; Saturday, Oct. 28: 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. DETAILS A family-friendly Halloween event featuring trick-or-treating, games, craft-making, balloon twisting, a children's spooky den and the sailing of the first 50 carved pumpkins (lit with candles, at dusk) around Belmont Lake. Price: admission is free INFO 631-667-5055, parks.ny.gov

Oyster Festival (Credit: Newsday / Bill Davis) (Credit: Newsday / Bill Davis) WHERE/ WHEN Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park: West End Ave., Oyster Bay; Oct. 14-15: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. DETAILS Features Check out carnival rides, pirate shows, a zoo attraction, midway rides, vendors, live entertainment, an oyster eating/ shucking contest, soccer clinics (ages 5-14), fast shot lacrosse challenge, NY Islanders booth, a food court and more; rain or shine. Price: Free admission, free parking, POP rides INFO 516-628-1625, theoysterfestival.org

Spooky Fest! (Credit: Marisol Diaz) (Credit: Marisol Diaz) WHERE/ WHEN 1450 Tanglewood Rd., Rockville Centre; Saturday, Oct: 14, 20-22, 27-29: 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. DETAILS Features non-spooky activities (a "Not-So-Spooky Walk" in the woods for young children, Halloween Theater, arts and crafts, live animal exhibit, a "Mystic Den," face painting and "Friendly Merry Monsters." Price: $10, or $15 when including the scary "Haunted Woods" and "Maze of Zombies" attractions INFO 516-764-0045cstl.org

Center Moriches Fall Festival (Credit: Carl Corry) (Credit: Carl Corry) WHERE/ WHEN Main Street, Center Moriches; Saturday, Oct: 21: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. DETAILS ??You'll find vendors on Main Street; merchants selling goods and food, raffles, artists, pony rides and more activities for children; rain date Sunday, Oct. 22. Price: Free admission INFO 631-874-3849 moricheschamber.org

Huntington Historical Society’s Apple Festival WHERE/ WHEN Kissam House: 434 Park Ave., Huntington; Sunday, Oct: 15: noon-4 p.m. DETAILS The Huntington Historical Society hosts this annual autumnal celebration, featuring traditional games, old-time crafts (including scarecrow-making), traditional music and harvest foods such as pies and candy apples. Price: Admission is free INFO 631-427-7045 (Ext. 401) huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org

Village Day Fall Festival (Credit: Adina Genn) (Credit: Adina Genn) WHERE/ WHEN Sands Point Preserve: 127 Middle Neck Rd., Sands Point; Sunday, Sept. 24: noon-4 p.m. DETAILS Featuring outdoor activities for children, including hayrides, pony rides, pumpkin painting, petting zoo, a market featuring artisanal cheeses and farm-picked vegetables; refreshments will be for sale. Price: $20 per car (members: $10 per car) INFO 516-571-7901, sandspointpreserveconservancy.org

West Hills Fall Festival (Credit: West Hills Day Camp) (Credit: West Hills Day Camp) West Hills Fall Festival (21 Sweet Hollow Rd. in Huntington on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) The festival includes trick or treating, hayrides, a haunted house, inflatable bouncers, a DJ, refreshments including hot dogs, pretzels and popcorn and more. Free admission.

Family Festival By the Sea (Credit: Family Festival By the Sea) (Credit: Family Festival By the Sea) WHERE/ WHEN Lido Beach Town Park: 630 Lido Blvd., Lido Beach; Sept. 23-24: 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. DETAILS Featuring food and craft vendors, live music, children's shows, petting zoo, pony rides, puppet shows and more. Price: admission and parking is free INFO 516-292-9000, toh.li

LI Harvest Festival (Credit: Bongarts / Getty Images / Alex Grimm) (Credit: Bongarts / Getty Images / Alex Grimm) The Long Island Harvest Festival returns to the Lindenhurst Firemen’s Pavilion, noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7. A BMX stunt show has been added this year. Look for live music, food vendors, craft beer selections, rides, bounce houses and the popular pumpkin patch. Rain date Oct. 8. ADMISSION $10 (free ages 12 and younger) INFO 631-504-2968, liharvestfest.com

Westhampton Beach Oyster Festival (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt) (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt) WHERE/ WHEN Westhampton Beach Marina: 1 Library Ave, Westhampton Beach; Saturday, Oct. 7: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. DETAILS Featuring food, a DJ, live music, chowder contest, an interactive pirate shows, treasure hunts, bounce houses, face painting, pumpkin painting, sword-fighting lessons and an appearance by juggler Jester Jim. Price: admission is free (suggested donation: $5, $20 per family; additional fees apply for food, drinks, face painting, pumpkin painting and chowder contests) INFO 516-825-1741, whboysterfest.com

Valley Stream Community Fest (Credit: Kimberly Thomas) (Credit: Kimberly Thomas) WHERE/ WHEN Rockaway Ave. between Sunrise Hwy. and Merrick Rd.; Saturday, Sept. 23: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. DETAILS includes children's activities, food, live entertainment, sports activities, vendors and art activities, among other happenings. Price: free admission INFO 516-825-1741, vscommunityfest.com

Montauk Fall Festival (Credit: Richard Lewin) (Credit: Richard Lewin) WHERE/ WHEN Montauk Village Green: Montauk Hwy. and The Plaza; Oct. 7-8: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. DETAILS features a clam chowder-tasting contest (Saturday, Oct. 7 at 11 a.m.), a free carousel and live music. Price: Free admission INFO 631-668-2428, montaukchamber.com

Long Island Fall Festival (Credit: Danielle Finkelstein) (Credit: Danielle Finkelstein) WHERE/ WHEN Heckscher Park: Prime Ave. and Main St., Huntington; Friday, Oct. 6: 5 p.m.-9 p.m., Oct. 7-8: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 9: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. DETAILS features live entertainment, a carnival, hundreds of vendors, international food courts, activities for young children and more. Price: admission is free INFO 631-423-6100, lifallfestival.com

Riverhead Country Fair (Credit: Marisol Diaz) (Credit: Marisol Diaz) WHERE/ WHEN Main St. and Peconic Ave. in Riverhead; Sunday, Oct. 8: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., rain or shine ??DETAILS features craft vendors, live entertainment, carnival rides and activities. Price: free admission INFO 631-727-1215, riverheadcountryfair.com

Fall Harvest Festival (Credit: Mill Neck Family) (Credit: Mill Neck Family) WHERE/ WHEN Oct. 7-8, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. DETAILS Country crafts, children's activities, meat shop, cheeses, apples, entertainment and much more, as well as the latest in deaf technology and information. Price: $15 a vehicle, and tickets are available for purchase for rides and food INFO 516-922-4100, millneck.org

Fall Festival at Caleb Smith State Park Preserve (Credit: Ian J. Stark) (Credit: Ian J. Stark) The nonprofit preservation organization Friends of Caleb Smith Preserve is hosting its annual Fall Festival at Caleb Smith State Park Preserve (581 W Jericho Tpke, Smithtown) on Sunday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The event will feature live music, crafts, children's games, fishing (including free bait and tackle), face-painting, nature tours and free pumpkins for children ages 12 and younger. Price: $10 per car. For more information call 631-265-1054 or visit friendsofcalebsmith.org.

Wildwood Fall Festival (Credit: Wildwood Fall Festival) (Credit: Wildwood Fall Festival) WHERE/ WHEN Wildwood State Park: 790 Hulse Landing Rd., Wading River; Sept. 23: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. DETAILS Featuring vendors, wagon rides, pony rides, children's donut eating contest, environmental displays, magic show and more. Price: Admission is free, parking is $10 INFO 631-929-4314, nysparks.com

Queens County Fair (Credit: Facebook / Queens County Farm Museum) (Credit: Facebook / Queens County Farm Museum) WHERE/ WHEN Queens County Farm Museum: 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park; Sept. 23-24: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. DETAILS Features pig races, hayrides, carnival rides, midway games, pie-eating and corn-husking contests, blue ribbon competitions in livestock, craft-making and more. Price: Admission is $10, $5 for children ages 12 and younger; free for farm members (expect additional fees for some rides and games INFO 718-347-3276, queensfarm.org

Oktoberfest at Eisenhower Park (Credit: Howard Schnapp) (Credit: Howard Schnapp) Celebrate German culture and the autumn season with Oktoberfest at Eisenhower Park, featuring craft and stein vendors, traditional German fare and live music along with the Bob Hugel German dancers. Imported German and domestic beers will be on tap. For the kiddies, you’ll find tractor rides and a pumpkin maze. WHEN | WHERE Noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, through Monday, Oct. 9, rain or shine, Eisenhower Park, parking Field 6, East Meadow INFO 516-572-0200, nassaucountyny.gov/parks ADMISSION Free

Long Island Fair (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa) (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa) WHERE/ WHEN Old Bethpage Village Restoration: 1303 Round Swamp Rd., Old Bethpage; Sept. 16-17, 23-24: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. DETAILS Featuring food and crafts for purchase, horticultural and agricultural exhibits, family-friendly activities like a carousel, petting zoo, camel rides, sack races and corn husking contest, as well as attractions including an acrobatic dual trampoline show, a juggling and aerialist performance, live music, butterfly exhibit and high dive show, plus a riding demonstration by Teddy Roosevelt's Rough Riders and a game of old-time "base ball." Price: $15, $12 children ages 5-12, ages four and younger enter free INFO 516-874-0502, lifair.org

Fish Hatchery Fall Festival (Credit: Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery) (Credit: Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery) WHERE/ WHEN 1660 Rte. 25A, Cold Spring Harbor; Saturday, Oct. 7: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. DETAILS Features fishing for children ages 12 and younger, a petting zoo, castle bouncer, pumpkin patch, games, exhibits, animals, food and more. Price: $6, $4 children 3-12 and 65 and older INFO 516-692-6768, cshfishhatchery.org

East End Maritime Festival (Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) WHERE/ WHEN Village of Greenport, Saturday, Sept. 23: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 24: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. DETAILS Festival includes vendors, games, boat tours, live music, story times, nautical demonstrations and more. Opening day parade starts at 11 a.m. Sept. 23 and runs down Main Street to Front Street INFO 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org

Hallockville Country Fair and Crafts Show (Credit: Jim Slezak) (Credit: Jim Slezak) WHERE/ WHEN 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead; Sept. 9-10 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. DETAILS Check out artisan vendors, food, music, children's games, animals and demonstrations of traditional crafts. Tour historic homes and outbuildings dating from 1765 to 1937. Price: $8 adult, $5 ages 5-12 , free ages four and younger INFO 631-298-5292, hallockville.com

Long Island Apple Festival (Credit: Newsday / John Paraskevas) (Credit: Newsday / John Paraskevas) WHERE/ WHEN Sherwood-Jayne Farm, 55 Old Post Rd., East Setauket; Sunday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m.) DETAILS Activities will include old-fashioned games and crafts, traditional music, old-fashioned hay rides, house tours, food (such as apple pie, fresh apple cider, apple cider donuts and homemade jams), sheep-shearing, Colonial cooking demonstrations and face painting, among other features. Price: $7 adults, $5 seniors and children ages 2-12 INFO 631-692-4664, splia.org

PumpkinFest WHERE/ WHEN 350 Yaphank Ave., Yaphank; Sept. 30-Oct. 1: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. DETAILS Enjoy a fun-filled day for the whole family with various activities and attractions including wagon rides, pumpkin decorating, a corn maze, family games and more. Price: $12, ages three and up (ages two and under free); admission includes a pumpkin (additional fee for food vendors and some activities like bounce village and pony rides INFO 631-852-4600, ccesuffolk.org

Bayville Waterside Festival at Ransom Beach (Credit: Jessica Stallone) (Credit: Jessica Stallone) WHERE/ WHEN 11 Bayville Ave., Bayville; Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. DETAILS Featuring arts and crafts, food, beverages, live music, a petting zoo, raffles, children's activities and more. Price: Admission is free. INFO 516-317-7729, bayvillechamberofcommerce.com

Fiddle and Folk Festival (Credit: Linda Rosier) (Credit: Linda Rosier) WHERE/ WHEN 56 Gnarled Hollow Rd., E. Setauket; Sunday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. DETAILS This family-friendly festival features performances by HeBird-SheBird, the Stony Brook Roots Ensemble, Daisycutter and The End of America, hosted by Bob Wescott. There will be a sing-along with kids, farm animals and more. Price: Advanced tickets available online for $15 adult, $10 seniors and children at fiddleandfolk.com; may be more at the door INFO 631-689-8172, bennersfarm.com

Radio-Controlled Fall Aero Show (Credit: Andre I. Perez) (Credit: Andre I. Perez) WHERE/ WHEN Sunken Meadow State Park, 1 Sunken Meadow Pkwy., Kings Park; Sunday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. DETAILS Features demonstrations of all types of miniature aircraft (fixed wing, helicopters, gliders, electric). Price: Free, $10 parking INFO 631-269-4333, parks.ny.gov

Pickle Festival (Credit: Johnny Milano) (Credit: Johnny Milano) WHERE/ WHEN John Gardiner Farm, 900 Park Ave., Huntington; Saturday, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. DETAILS The Greenlawn-Centerport Historical Association's festival features specialty pickles, jams, jellies, farm-grown vegetables, baked goods, lollipop farm train, corn maze, hay rides and family activities. Price: $5 donation, free younger than 12. INFO 631-754-1180, greenlawncenterporthistorical.org

Dockside Family Festival (Credit: Newsday / Lorina Capitulo) (Credit: Newsday / Lorina Capitulo) WHERE/ WHEN Captree State Park (Exit 40 off the Robert Moses Cswy.), Babylon; Saturday, Sept. 9-Sunday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.) DETAILS A family-oriented, nautical-themed event that includes live entertainment, seafood, crab races, merchandise vendors, magic show, pony rides, boat rides (children must be accompanied by an adult), interactive pirate show and various displays for children of all ages. Price: Admission is free; $8 parking fee from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. INFO 631-321-3510, nysparks.com

San Gennaro Feast of the Hamptons (Credit: San Gennaro Feast of the Hamptons) (Credit: San Gennaro Feast of the Hamptons) WHERE/ WHEN at the Hampton Bays Long Island Rail Road station, Good Ground Road; on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. DETAILS ??Live entertainment, carnival rides, artisan vendors, food vendors, winery, Grucci fireworks on Saturday, raffles and so much more. Proceeds from the feast support the local school with scholarships as well as local charities, namely Maureen's Haven and Coalition for Women's Cancers of Southampton Hospital, and help to those in need. Price: Admission is free; fee for rides and food?? INFO sangennarofeastofthehamptons.com