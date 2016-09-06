Bayville Waterside Festival (Credit: Jessica Stallone) (Credit: Jessica Stallone) Bayville Waterside Festival (11 Wayville Ave., Bayville on Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) The festival features arts and crafts, food, beverages, live music, a petting zoo, raffles, children's activities and more. Price: Admission is free.

Hallockville Fall Festival and Crafts Show (Credit: Jim Slezak) (Credit: Jim Slezak) Hallockville Fall Festival and Crafts Show (Hallockville Museum Farm, Riverhead on Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Check out artisan vendors, food, music, children's games, animals and demonstrations of traditional crafts. Tour historic homes and outbuildings dating from 1765 to 1937. Price: $8 adult, $5 ages 5-12 , free 4 and younger

Fiddle and Folk Festival (Credit: Linda Rosier) (Credit: Linda Rosier) Fiddle and Folk Festival (Benner's Farm in Setauket on Sunday, Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) This family-friendly festival features performances by The Kennedys, Brooke Williams, Buddy Merriam and Backroads, hosted by Bob Wescott. There will be a sing-along with kids, farm animals and more. Price: $18 adult, $13 seniors and children. Advanced tickets available online until 9/1 ($13 adult, $11 seniors and children).

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Radio-Controlled Fall Aero Show (Credit: Andre I. Perez) (Credit: Andre I. Perez) Radio-Controlled Fall Aero Show (Sunken Meadow State Park in Kings Park on Sunday, Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Held at the north end of Sunken Meadow, demonstrations of all types of miniature aircraft (fixed wing, helicopters, gliders, electric). Price: Free, $8 parking.

Long Island Family Festival (Credit: Long Island Family Festival) (Credit: Long Island Family Festival) Long Island Family Festival (Tanner Park in Copiague on Friday, Sept. 16 from 6 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Families can enjoy live entertainment, a fashion show, balloon artists, games, rides, food and more. Price: Admission is free.

Pickle Festival (Credit: Johnny Milano) (Credit: Johnny Milano) The Pickle Festival (John Gardiner Farm, Greenlawn on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) The Greenlawn-Centerport Historical Association's festival features specialty pickles, jams, jellies, farm-grown vegetables, baked goods, lollipop farm train, corn maze, hay rides and family activities; rain or shine. Price: $5 donation, free younger than 12.

Dockside Family Festival (Credit: Newsday / Lorina Capitulo) (Credit: Newsday / Lorina Capitulo) Dockside Family Festival (Captree State Park on Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) A family-oriented, nautical-themed event that includes live entertainment, seafood, merchandise vendors, pony rides, crab races, free boat rides, magic show, interactive pirate show and various displays for children of all ages. Price: Admission is free; $8 parking fee.

Garlic Festival (Credit: Johnny Milano) (Credit: Johnny Milano) Garlic Festival (Garden of Eve Farm, Sound Avenue in Riverhead on Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) You'll find garlic-inspired foods, family-friendly crafts, entertainment and more. There will be children's games, pumpkin-picking, hay rides, pony rides and a petting zoo. Price: $5, free ages 6 and younger.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Hicks Nurseries Fall Festival (Credit: Newsday / Audrey C. Tiernan) (Credit: Newsday / Audrey C. Tiernan) Hicks Nurseries Fall Festival (100 Jericho Tpke., Westbury on Saturday, Sept. 17 through Sunday, Oct. 30 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Enjoy hayrides, roasted corn, apple cider, live farm animals, educational activities, children's workshops, pumpkin contests and more. Come see the new "Otto the Ghost" animated story, that focuses on friendship, family and Halloween cheer. Price: Free admission, but donations of non-perishable food items for Long Island Cares are accepted.

Fink's Country Farm Fall Festival (Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) Fink's Country Farm Fall Festival (6242 Middle Country Rd. in Wading River; open weekends starting Saturday, Sept. 17 through Sunday, Oct. 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) The festival includes hayrides, a 7-acre corn maze, U-pick pumpkins, train rides, combine slide, playground area, barnyard bouncer, face-painting, petting zoo, pony rides, roasted corn, fresh produce and much more. Price: $15, free ages 2 and younger.

Cow Harbor Day Buy photo (Credit: James Carbone) (Credit: James Carbone) Cow Harbor Day (Northport Village Park, Main Street in Northport on Sunday, Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Food, rides and games and a parade at noon all make for a fun family day in Northport that parents and kids will enjoy. Price: Free, $30 pay-one-price rides.

East End Maritime Festival (Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) East End Maritime Festival (Village of Greenport on Friday, Sept. 23 from 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) The festival includes vendors, live music, traditional arts and crafts demonstration, Captain Kidd's Craft Alley, kayak derby, classic wood boats, tours to Bug Lighthouse and more. Opening day parade starts at 11 a.m Sept. 24 and runs down Main Street to Front Street.

Fish Hatchery Fall Fair (Credit: Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery) (Credit: Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery) Fish Hatchery Fall Fair (Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery and Aquarium, 1660 Rte. 25A in Cold Spring Harbor on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) The fall fair will include fishing for children ages 12 and younger, a petting zoo, castle bouncer, pumpkin patch, games, exhibits, animals, food and more. Price: $6, $4 children 3-12 and 65 and older.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Harvest Fair (Credit: Heather Walsh) (Credit: Heather Walsh) Harbor Day Fair (Rogers Mansion, 17 Meeting House Lane in Southampton on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 11 a.m.) Celebrate life during the 18th and 19th century with a variety of activities including people demonstrating decoy carving, beekeeping, blacksmithing, candle making, basketry and many other traditional skills. Price: Admission is free.

Valley Stream Community Fest (Credit: Kimberly Thomas) (Credit: Kimberly Thomas) Valley Stream Community Fest (Rockaway Avenue between Sunrise Highway and Merrick Road in Valley Stream on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) The festival includes hundreds of vendors, local kids' performances including dance groups, twirling, singing, acting and more, a magic show, adult bands, food, face painting and more. Price: Free.

Family Festival By the Sea (Credit: Family Festival By the Sea) (Credit: Family Festival By the Sea) Family Festival By the Sea (630 Lido Blvd. in Lido Beach on Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.) The all-weekend celebration of the season at Lido Beach features clam-eating and chowder contests, surf/sand casting competitions, crafts vendors, children's activities, a petting zoo, live entertainment, food and more. Price: Admission is free.

Queens County Fair (Credit: Facebook / Queens County Farm Museum) (Credit: Facebook / Queens County Farm Museum) Queens County Fair (Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy. in Floral Park on Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) The festival features a petting zoo, fresh produce, crafts, carnival rides, games and more. Price: $10 adults, $5 children ages 12 and younger. Free for farm members. Additional fees for the corn maze, rides and games.

Long Island Fair (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa) (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa) Long Island Fair (Old Bethpage Restoration, Round Swamp Road in Old Bethpage on Saturday, Sept. 24 through Sunday, Sept. 25 and Friday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Prize-winning vegetables, flower and crafts displayed in the replica of 1866 Fairgrounds Exhibition Hall. Farm animals, poultry, brass band concerts, traditional music, children's games, craft demonstrations, magic shows, puppet shows, interactive farm display, corn-husking, crosscut-sawing contests, craft and gift show. Price: $12 adults, $8 children ages 5 to 12.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Fall Farm Festival at White Post Farms (Credit: Jennifer Berger) (Credit: Jennifer Berger) Fall Farm Festival (White Post Farms in Melville on weekends starting Saturday, Sept. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Festival includes pumpkin-picking, unlimited sing-a-long hayrides, multiple bounce houses, petting zoo, playground area, play-in-the-hay, pig races, exotic bird show, the Boom Kaboom Game and more. The new show for 2015 is "Rodeo Ricky Home on the Range." Pony and train rides are an additional fee. Price: $19 cash only.

Long Island Apple Festival (Credit: Newsday / John Paraskevas) (Credit: Newsday / John Paraskevas) The Long Island Apple Festival (Sherwood-Jayne House on Sunday, Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) Activities will include old-fashioned games and crafts, traditional music, wagon rides, house tours, homemade food, sheep-shearing, Colonial cooking demonstrations, apple relay races and much more. Price: $7 adults, $5 children and seniors.

Long Island Potato Festival (Credit: James Carbone) (Credit: James Carbone) Long Island Potato Festival (Elks Lodge, Southampton on Sunday, Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Check out 30-plus exhibitors, food trucks, music, activities, seminars, sack races, beverages. Price: $20, free 12 and younger

PumpkinFest (Credit: Handout) (Credit: Handout) PumpkinFest (Suffolk County Farm in Yaphank on Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Enjoy a fun-filled day for the whole family with various activities and attractions including wagon rides, pumpkin decorating, family games and more. Price: $12, Free for ages 3 and younger. (Additional fee for some activities like bounce village and pony rides).

San Gennaro Feast of the Hamptons (Credit: San Gennaro Feast of the Hamptons) (Credit: San Gennaro Feast of the Hamptons) San Gennaro Feast of the Hamptons (at the Hampton Bays Long Island Rail Road station on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.) Live entertainment, carnival rides, artisan vendors, food vendors, winery, Grucci fireworks on Saturday, raffles and so much more. Proceeds from the feast support the local school with scholarships as well as local charities, namely Maureen's Haven and Coalition for Women's Cancers of Southampton Hospital, and help to those in need. Price: Admission is free; fee for rides and food.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Fall Harvest Festival (Credit: Brightwaters Farms and Nursery) (Credit: Brightwaters Farms and Nursery) Fall Harvest Festival (Brightwaters Farms and Nursery in Bay Shore, daily starting Saturday, Oct. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Families can enjoy pumpkin-picking, a petting zoo, hayrides, a farm playground and more. On weekends, there will also be live entertainment with Zippy the Clown, face-painting, magic shows, pony rides, rubber-ducky races, inflatables, mini-tractor ride and more. Price: Weekend and Columbus Day $10, free ages 1 and younger; free weekdays.

Long Island Fall Festival (Credit: Danielle Finkelstein) (Credit: Danielle Finkelstein) Long Island Fall Festival (Heckscher Park in Huntington on Friday, Oct. 7 from 5 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Monday, Oct. 10 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) The fair is hosted by the Huntington Township Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Huntington. You'll find live entertainment, a carnival, hundreds of vendors, international food courts, beer and wine tent, activities for young children and more.

Fall Harvest Festival (Credit: Mill Neck Family) (Credit: Mill Neck Family) Fall Harvest Festival (Mill Neck Manor House in Mill Neck on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Country crafts, children's activities, meat shop, cheeses, apples, entertainment and much more, as well as the latest in deaf technology and information. Price: $15 a vehicle, fees for rides and food.

Montauk Fall Festival (Credit: Richard Lewin) (Credit: Richard Lewin) Montauk Fall Festival (Village Green on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. and Sunday, Oct. 9 until 5 p.m.) Participate in a clam chowder-tasting contest, pumpkin-decorating, pony rides, a carousel, children's art contest and live music. Price: Free admission.

Harvest Festival (Credit: Benner's Farm) (Credit: Benner's Farm) Old Time Harvest Festival (Benner's Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Rd., East Setauket on Sunday, Oct. 9 from noon to 4 p.m.) The festival includes singers, musicians, crafts, farm animals, apple cider demonstrations, fresh produce, pumpkins, seasonal treats, haunted hayrides and more. Price: $8 adults, $6 for children 12 and younger.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Crestwood's Fall Fair & Open House (Credit: Crestwood) (Credit: Crestwood) Crestwood's Fall Fair & Open House (313 Round Swamp Rd. in Melville on Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) This festival includes pumpkin picking, hayrides, face-painting, bungee trampolines, raffles, snacks, a scavenger hunt, carousel, ferris wheel and more. Price: Free admission.

Rolling River Fall Festival (Credit: Rolling River) (Credit: Rolling River) Rolling River Fall Festival (477 Ocean Ave. in East Rockaway on Saturday, Oct. 15 from noon to 4 p.m.) You'll find carnival rides, slides, a petting zoo, pony rides, face-painting, hayrides, a pumpkin patch, live entertainment, refreshments, food, children's activities and more; rain date Sunday, Oct. 25. Price: Free admission, fee for rides.

Oyster Festival (Credit: Newsday / Bill Davis) (Credit: Newsday / Bill Davis) Oyster Festival (Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park, West End Avenue in Oyster Bay on Saturday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Check out live entertainment, tall ships, artisans, pirate shows, midway rides, oyster eating and shucking contest, a food court and more; rain or shine. Price: Free admission, POP rides.

Spooky Fest! (Credit: Marisol Diaz) (Credit: Marisol Diaz) Spooky Fest! (Tanglewood Preserve in Rockville Centre, weekends starting Saturday, Oct. 15 through Sunday, Oct. 30 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.) Spooky Fest offers something for everyone from a maze of zombies to a not-so-spooky walk through the woods, a kid's craft area, a live animals exhibit and more. Price- $15 adults; $10 children

Center Moriches Fall Festival (Credit: Carl Corry) (Credit: Carl Corry) Center Moriches Fall Festival (Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.) You'll find vendors on Main Street; merchants selling goods and food, raffles, artists, pony rides and more activities for children; rain date Oct. 16. Price: Free admission.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Huntington Historical Society Apple Festival (Credit: None) (Credit: None) Huntington Historical Society Apple Festival (434 Park Ave., Kissam House in Huntington on Sunday, Oct. 16 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.) Celebrate autumn and apples falling from the trees with the Huntington Historial Society. This family-friendly festival features traditional games, old-time crafts and traditional music to dance to and delicious treats. Price: Admission is free.

Village Day Fall Festival (Credit: Adina Genn) (Credit: Adina Genn) Village Day Fall Festival (Sands Point Preserve, Middle Neck Road in Sands Point on Sunday, Oct. 16 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.) The festival includes a petting zoo, hayrides, pony rides, pumpkin-painting, fresh produce, fresh baked goods, apple cider and more. Price: $20 per vehicle or $10 with annual pass.

West Hills Fall Festival (Credit: West Hills Day Camp) (Credit: West Hills Day Camp) West Hills Fall Festival (21 Sweet Hollow Road in Huntington on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) The festival includes trick or treating, hayrides, a haunted house, inflatable bouncers, a DJ, refreshments including hot dogs, pretzels and popcorn and more. Free Admission.