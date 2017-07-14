Movie fans are in for a treat. Fandango recently launched a new online store featuring fun items and toys from this summer’s family-friendly films, including “Despicable Me 3.”
The Fandango FanShop created the “Despicable Me” Fun Box (pictured), which includes a temporary tattoo activity kit, a Minions blind pack, Minions buttons, sunglasses, Pez, character-shaped bandages and more.
You’ll also find Funko Pop! figures from popular movies, such as “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” and “Wonder Woman,” clothing, accessories, jewelry, posters and more.
The Minion-themed box is sold exclusively on fandangofanshop.com for $19.99.
