Farmingville author Patty Blount will launch her new young adult novel, “The Way It Hurts” (Sourcebooks Fire, $10.99), at 7 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington.
“It’s about two teens who really want to become famous,” Blount says of the book. One of them tweets a photo of the other with a crude comment that goes viral and they do become famous — but not for the reasons they’d hoped.
Blount will read from the book and sign copies.
