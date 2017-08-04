Farmingville author Patty Blount will launch her new young adult novel, “The Way It Hurts” (Sourcebooks Fire, $10.99), at 7 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington.

“It’s about two teens who really want to become famous,” Blount says of the book. One of them tweets a photo of the other with a crude comment that goes viral and they do become famous — but not for the reasons they’d hoped.

Blount will read from the book and sign copies.