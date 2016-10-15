Flick & Treat 2016 photos

Subscribe
    October 15, 2016 6:13 PM

    Newsday’s 2016 Flick and Treat Festival Oct. 15 is an all-in-one stop for spooky fun. The free family-friendly event includes food vendors, giveaways, sponsor booths and entertainment for kids before a screening of the popular movie “Star Wars: The Force Awakens." Check out photos from the fun event.

