High school students in special education who are continuing on to college and their parents may want to attend “Students Helping Students Special Education College Night” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 10 at Walt Whitman High School, 301 W. Hills Rd., Huntington Station.
Students Helping Students is a free evening focused on informing parents and students of the supports and accommodations available in college. Students who are receiving special education support or 504 accommodations and their parents should attend. It is open to the public.
A panel called “What Parents and Students Need to Know About the College Process” will include Dan Lombardo, Walt Whitman’s special education chair, and Mark Chapman, a Walt Whitman guidance counselor. Other speakers include Jennifer Forni, assistant director of disability services at Suffolk County Community College and Walt Whitman alumni.
